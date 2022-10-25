Read full article on original website
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head
A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
A poll showed that about nine out of 10 people in the US enjoy a positive relationship with their mothers. 76% of those people describe the relationship as "very positive." That might have been the case for one man but after an unfortunate event that took place between his mother and his girlfriend, things are forever changed.
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat
Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over Typo On His Paycheck: Police
Employers refused to issue a new paycheck unless he returned the one with the typo, which the employee had ripped up in frustration.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.' They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
Body found handcuffed in snow after fake US marshal ‘arrested’ Vermont man, feds say
The man was involved in a “business dispute” before his death, according to prosecutors.
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession
When does the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie premiere? Brian Laundrie’s notebook transcript uncovers his written confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito? What is the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie about?
Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week
Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October. “I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”Last week, Chatham County police announced...
The happiest man on death row
Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
