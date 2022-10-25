ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Law & Crime

Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head

A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
justpene50

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sacramento

Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.'  They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October. “I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”Last week, Chatham County police announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
Ricky

The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
