Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena,...

