Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA
When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
The Toad Hill Off-Grid Camping Experience: A Must-Do Camping Retreat in New Hampshire
While looking for a place to camp, it is easy to choose a regular campground. Truthfully, it is what I do most of the time. Why? Well, it is the most obvious choice. They are easy to book and get to, and sort of the norm. Well, I recently went...
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
This Remote Island in Maine Was Once Home to a Crew of Cannibals
With 65 lighthouses along the coast of Maine, each one has its own story. Some boast histories of bringing sea lovers together, some are home to beautiful museums, one was featured in Forest Gump, and one was home to one of the first cases of cannibalism in the United States.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH, Firefighters Toy Bank
If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire, Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program that helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire
Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Continues Boil Water Order
The Rye Water District's boil water order is so close yet so far from being lifted after two weeks. The order was first implemented October 12, when high levels of e.Coli were detected in routine testing. Two consecutive clean tests for both e. Coli and coliform bacteria are required in order to lift the order.
Hall of Fame New England Patriot Kevin Faulk in Auburn Saturday Signing Autographs
With three Super Bowl rings, what does the retired legend do these days? Well, Saturday, October 29 he will be at Republic Jewelers in Auburn signing autographs from 10 am to 12 pm!. Kevin Faulk was called the Patriots' 'Swiss Army knife' because he was so versatile. He was a...
Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say
A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
Critical Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Testing Begins Monday
Monday and Tuesday will be important days towards lifting the boil water order in Rye. Testing was stopped in favor of a system-wide chlorination of the Rye Water District. The levels of chlorine have reached levels acceptable by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and testing of the water will resume Monday and Tuesday.
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
