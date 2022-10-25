ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA

When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
HAMPTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking

If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH, Firefighters Toy Bank

If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire, Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program that helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
HAMPTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire

Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say

A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
ROCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH

A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
HAMPTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy