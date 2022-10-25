Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him
The Denver Broncos have crawled out to a 2-5 start this season, which certainly wasn’t what was expected of them. A big reason for their struggles have been due to Russell Wilson’s horrible play under center in Denver. What makes Wilson’s poor play look even worse is the fact that he was signed to a […] The post Don’t worry about Russell Wilson’s $245 million contract, says Broncos GM who gave it to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Mike Evans passionately comes to Tom Brady’s defense as Buccaneers losing streak hits 3
Tom Brady’s decision to unretire has looked worse by the week, with the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss in Week 8 bringing him in unfamiliar territory – a definitively losing record. For the first time in his 23 years of NFL dominance, Tom Brady is quarterbacking a team...
Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford
Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
James Conner’s shocking downgrade leaves Eno Benjamin fantasy owners smiling
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was not spotted at practice Friday after participating earlier in the week. Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that has cost him the two games. But any downgrade at practice during the week is never a good sign for their ability come Sunday.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
Bradley Chubb trade rumors slapped with reality check from Broncos’ George Paton
The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 season has allowed for some of their top players to become potential trade targets across the league. One player who has been drawing quite a lot of attention recently is star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is set for free agency after the season.
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
NFL Week 8 parlay: Let's make some money
Parlays are fun. Especially the ones you win. So let us have some fun this week with a winner. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL Week 8 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills
After going 3-1 to start the season, the Green Bay Packers have been slumping, losing three in a row against teams they should have beaten. Entering Week 8, they face a really strong Buffalo Bills squad on the road. A win here is improbable, but if the Packers can spring an upset, they can put […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers news: Tom Brady hits rock bottom he’s never felt in 23-year career
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will be ending their marriage. After months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, both sides have agreed to a divorce. A report by TMZ revealed that the Buccaneers QB and the supermodel will be filing their divorce documents today. “Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reached a settlement ending their […] The post Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9
We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0