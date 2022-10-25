Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Lear To Provide GM With Ultium EV Battery Disconnect Units For Full-Size Trucks
Lear Corporation just announced that it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of Battery Disconnect Units (BDUs) for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks though the 2030 calendar year. The selection of Lear Corporation as the exclusive provider of BDUs for GM’s Ultium-based SUVs and trucks expands on...
Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned?
What's new for the 2023 Chevy Silverado? There are only a few changes to this steadfast pickup truck. The post Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales?
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is more affordable than rivals. Is it GM's best bet in the race to create the most popular electric vehicle nameplate? The post The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Ram EV Pickup Mule Spied Undergoing Testing
Stellantis has teased the new Ram EV pickup for months now, revealing a shadowy concept in April and promising a full debut in the fall. Now, we’re getting our first look at the upcoming Ram EV as a test mule with the following spy photos. From the off, this...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
gmauthority.com
Ringbrothers To Unveil K5 Chevy Blazer, Camaro And Loadmaster Builds At SEMA 2022
The Ringbrothers are known for their no-expense-spared, over-the-top vehicle builds. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring have built some of the most unique and truly awe-inspiring custom vehicles, including a bespoke two-door fastback coupe know as the Cadillac Madam V, a K5 Chevy Blazer bought at auction by the rapper Future, and a custom Chevy Camaro known as “The Grinch”, to name just a few examples. For their next projects, the Ringbrothers have teased a K5 Chevy Blazer, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1948 Chevy Loadmaster ahead of their reveals at SEMA 2022.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado Off-Road
Pickup fans looking for both power and trail-ready capability can turn to the new 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado Off-Road from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is offering upwards of 800 horsepower and several dirt-duty bits and pieces. The heart of the 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado Off-Road is a supercharged V8...
A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication
David Gilliland's switch to Toyota is official, which will mean a change of address for NASCAR's best-known female driver. The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
gmauthority.com
Early GMC Sierra EV Rendering Was Created Using A Rivian R1T Image
The GM Design team makes regular posts to social media outlets to show sketches and other interesting design-related projects the team has been working on. However, the Instagram account recently came under fire when several people noticed similarities between renderings of the GMC Sierra EV posted on the GM Design IG account and an image of the Rivian R1T.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Configurator Now Live
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is now available to spec on Chevrolet’s website via the official 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 configurator. The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06’s main party piece is the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine, which is rated at a maximum of 670 horsepower 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 rpm. The V8 can spin up to a redline of 8,600 rpm. Output is routed to the rear axle by way of the GM 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Cadillac Lyriq Cracking Liftgate Panel
GM has launched a new customer satisfaction program for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq to address an issue related to cracking in the liftgate panel. The problem: affected units of the Cadillac Lyriq may exhibit a condition wherein the molded-in interior trim panel of the liftgate assembly cracks in cold temperatures.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup, SUV Sold Out For At Least Two Years
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been a hot ticket item since it was formally revealed and subsequently launched. Unfortunately, production capabilities haven’t been able to keep up with demand, and many prospective buyers have been put on waitlists. Now, it looks like they may have to wait even longer.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms All U.S. Plants Will Use Renewable Energy By 2025
GM has announced that based on current projections it is set to reach its goal of powering all GM facilities in the U.S. with renewable energy by the 2025 calendar year. The 2025 target date is well ahead of GM’s previous projections. Back in 2016, GM announced it would reach its renewable energy goal by 2050, while in early 2021, GM moved the target up to 2030. Now, however, GM says it’s set to power all of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2025, 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016. The accelerated goal will cut an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that otherwise would have been produced over five years between 2025 and 2030, or roughly the equivalent of burning 1 billion pounds of coal.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers Available To Order Again
C8 Corvette customers eager to add a dash of custom style to their new mid-engine sports car will be happy to learn that the 2023 Corvette is once again available to order with Edge Red brake calipers. Just last month, GM Authority reported that the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023...
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Why Your Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro May Emit A Squeaking Sound Under The Hood
Some Chevy Camaro owners may notice a squeaking sound coming from under the hood. Now, a cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealers. According to a recent report from GM TechLink, the squeaking issue may be present in 2019 through 2023 Chevy Camaro models equipped with either the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine or naturally aspirated 3.6L V6 LGX gasoline engine. The sound may be heard from the passenger’s side of the vehicle while driving over bumps. Additionally, GM TechLink says the sound may be more noticeable after the engine has reached its normal operating temperature.
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Sierra HD Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Customers affected by a recent constraint on heated seats for the 2022 GMC Sierra HD are now eligible to have the feature retrofitted under a new GM customer satisfaction program, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may have missed it, certain 2022 GMC Sierra HD models were placed...
