Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Seen This Spooky Car Driving Around Lubbock?
We see a lot of crazy cars here in Lubbock, Texas Tech ones, weird color ones, ones with crazy things written on it but this is a new one for me. I have never seen or heard anyone talk about it. So I was driving home from work the other...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Last Minute Places To Get Halloween Shopping in Lubbock
Are you still looking for a Halloween costume? These are seven different places you could get them right here easily. 7 Places You Can Get Halloween Costumes In Lubbock. Halloween is approaching, which means it's time to put together that costume you've been waiting for. Here are a few of the options you have to get costumes here in Lubbock.
Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing
Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Hosting Lubbock Shopping Event Saturday
We are all excited about the big game on Saturday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes going to be here but so will his mom. She has something special going on for the community of Lubbock. She is putting on a shopping event and welcoming the public. Randi Mahomes told KCBD,...
Lubbock Science Spectrum To Host Children’s Business Fair
A great opportunity for Lubbock-area kids is coming up at the Science Spectrum in Lubbock. For kids who have wanted to launch their own business, the Lubbock Children's Business Fair will give local kids an opportunity to set up a business and sell to the community. The Lubbock Children's Business...
Lubbock ISD Opts-in to be First to try new Drug Disposal Program
Lubbock ISD will be the first district in the state of Texas to try the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. The program was launched by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on October 12 and LISD is quickly putting it into action. This program is looking to put an end to opioid abuse around schools in Texas since the state of Texas is ranked in the top-5 for opioid deaths.
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash
The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Lubbock Woman Says She Escaped Being Kidnapped by Boyfriend
A Lubbock woman claims that she was kidnapped by her boyfriend and another person, but managed to escape. KAMC News reports that the unnamed victim had let her boyfriend and another person live at her place of residence since they "had nowhere to go." It was noted that the suspects would take part in "illegal transactions" out of the home.
LCU Hosting two Family fun Events Halloween Weekend
Halloween is just days away and it is time to rake in the dough, by which I mean candy. Lubbock Christian University is holding their annual Trunk-or-Treat event this year with a little bit of a twist. Every year Lubbock Christian University's Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosts an annual...
Make Sure You Don’t Have One of These Inside Lubbock City Limits
I learned something new today that I thought you might not know. Then again, maybe you do know, and I was just in the dark about it until this morning. I'd never given much thought to it at all until I came across a post by the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center.
Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People
A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign
One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0