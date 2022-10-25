Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Your Community: Election resources
Now – Advance voting available at designated locations. Nov. 1, 2022 – Advance ballot application request deadline – 5 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election – Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. I don’t want to mail my ballot, how else can...
Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges
These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district. Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District. Billam is...
More intersection license plate readers coming to Johnson County — What they’re for
Johnson County has approved an agreement allowing license plate readers to be installed at intersections throughout the county. Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $595,000 agreement with Merriam-based Electronic Technology Inc. for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to utilize up to 55 automated license plate readers at certain intersections.
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health
All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
Your daily planner: Friday, Oct. 28
Mission Parks + Recreation is hosting a Spooky Walk from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Streamway Park. This free family event includes candy stations and fun activities along the trail with popcorn and punch. Come dressed for Halloween. Note: Event parking is located at 5700 Broadmoor, just north of Broadmoor Park. A 3-minute shuttle ride will take you to and from Streamway Park.
