Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of...
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
CNN — New inflation data shows that US prices are still uncomfortably high, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by 6.2% for the year ending in September. That's unchanged from August, according to the Department of Commerce.
Danske Bank books $1.9 bln provision to settle Estonia case
HELSINKI — Danish lender Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would book a 14 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion) provision in the third quarter for impending fines related to the bank’s involvement in a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltic nation of Estonia. “The discussions with...
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
PORTLAND, MAINE — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden's administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S. pursues...
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows
SALEM, ORE. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests,...
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Beasley takes $2M cash advantage over Budd as election nears, but outside spending favors Republicans
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley entered the final weeks of her campaign with a sizable cash advantage over her Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, according to newly released campaign finance reports. The former chief justice of the state Supreme Court took in $4.9 million...
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
NC Democratic lawmakers ask Justice Department to investigate October search of Shaw University bus
U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross is asking the Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students was stopped and searched. Ross, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s Second Congressional District, and four Democratic representatives sent the Justice Department the two-page letter on Friday. The other lawmakers include Alma Adams, David Price, G.K. Butterfield and Kathy Manning.
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Once a bastion of segregation, the University of North Carolina now takes account of race to make up for its sordid history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors...
