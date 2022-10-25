ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

CNN — New inflation data shows that US prices are still uncomfortably high, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by 6.2% for the year ending in September. That's unchanged from August, according to the Department of Commerce.
Danske Bank books $1.9 bln provision to settle Estonia case

HELSINKI — Danish lender Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would book a 14 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion) provision in the third quarter for impending fines related to the bank’s involvement in a massive money laundering scandal in the Baltic nation of Estonia. “The discussions with...
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale

PORTLAND, MAINE — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden's administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S. pursues...
GEORGIA STATE
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, ORE. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well as their interests,...
OREGON STATE
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court

RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
NEVADA STATE
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
MOBILE, AL
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
NC Democratic lawmakers ask Justice Department to investigate October search of Shaw University bus

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross is asking the Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students was stopped and searched. Ross, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s Second Congressional District, and four Democratic representatives sent the Justice Department the two-page letter on Friday. The other lawmakers include Alma Adams, David Price, G.K. Butterfield and Kathy Manning.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
