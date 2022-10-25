VALLEJO -- A cafe in Vallejo is letting people pay whatever they want for their meals. While that may seem like a recipe for disaster, the community is responding with a spirit of generosity.There was a line of people outside Momo's Cafe all morning on Monday. The spot had just reopened after a two-week remodel and the deal seemed too good to be true: order whatever you want and pay whatever you want. "Oh my God! This is wonderful!" said Shivia Marchon. As she dug into her breakfast, the Vallejo resident felt like she had died and gone to heaven."If...

VALLEJO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO