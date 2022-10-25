Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Headed to Perennial Power Stillman Valley for Round One Playoff Match Up
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans have qualified for the postseason three out of the last four years and for the second year in a row. That’s the first back-to-back appearances for the Titans since the 2007-2008 seasons. Last year, Monmouth-Roseville drew private school power IC Catholic and took a trip to...
977wmoi.com
PCSN Coverage of High School Football Playoffs Start Tonight!!
Two high school football playoff games on the PCSN tonight!!. On Sunny 97.7 WMOI, we’ll have the Monmouth-Roseville Titans on the road at Stillman Valley for a class 3A first round match up. The pregame show will hit the air at 6:40, kickoff is set for 7:00. On AM...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Falls in Stillman Valley, Eliminated From IHSA Playoffs.
Story by Prairie Communications intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans were back in action on Friday night, competing in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The opponent for the Titans, the 8-1 Stillman Valley Cardinals. In a high scoring shootout, M-R jumped out to an early 20-8 lead in the 1st quarter, but could not outlast Stillman, falling by a score of 48-33.
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm Football Heads Into Off Season With a Win Over Abingdon-Avon
The United Red Storm football season came to an end last Friday night. A plethora of seniors graduated from a 2021 playoff-qualifying squad, which led to a relatively young team this season. That, combined with another tough Lincoln Trail Conference slate, made it a rough season for the Red Storm in 2021, finishing (2-7). However, United finished the season on a good note, with a win over the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes in last Friday night’s regular season finale. That win will allow the Red Storm to take some momentum into the off-season and the experience that the younger players got this fall should be great preparation for next year. While, United Head Coach David Milroy is already excited for next year, he will miss his 10 seniors off this season’s team. He is thankful for them and the growth he saw in his players this year.
977wmoi.com
WIU Hoops to Hit the Quad Cities
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – For the first time in Leatherneck men’s and women’s basketball history, the Western Illinois basketball programs are taking the home show on the road, playing a regular season men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader inside Vibrant Arena at THE MARK of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois on Friday, December 16.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 23, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys cross country runner, Liam Baldwin. Liam ended his high school cross country career by placing 34th at the Macomb class 1A regional meet at Spring Lake. His time of 20:10 was a season, and career, best run for Liam in a 3-mile race. He was 31st at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Invite earlier this season.
977wmoi.com
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
977wmoi.com
Jimmie Lee Mims
Jimmie Lee Mims, 65, of Galesburg, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. He was born July 10, 1957, in Galesburg, the son of Sgt. Melvin and Goldia Mae (Kimbrough) Mims Jr. He married Sandy Jean West on June 1, 1997, in Galesburg. He...
977wmoi.com
Larry Dean Fahlund
Larry Dean Fahlund, 77, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 6:03 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2022 at Marigold Health Care and Rehab, Galesburg. Larry was born September 5, 1945 in Galesburg, the son of Lawrence Axel and Nellie Berniece (Teel) Fahlund. Larry spent his youth growing up in Knoxville and eventually moved to Galesburg. After graduating from Galesburg High School, Larry served in the US Army from February 9, 1966 and was honorably discharged on November 11, 1968. He attended Western Illinois University where he received a BA in Marketing and Business. Larry also attended and graduated from Engineering and Logistics School in Texarkana, Texas. Larry worked for the Federal Government for many years Logistics Support Activity (LOGSA) and Army Material Command (AMC) at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.
977wmoi.com
Diana L. Caldwell
Diana L. Caldwell, age 69, of Galesburg, Illinois and formerly of Monmouth, passed away at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her Galesburg apartment. Diana was born on May 17, 1953 in Monmouth and is the daughter of Homer K. and Ruth Gaskill Jared. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended school and graduated from Assumption High School with the class of 1971. Diana was formerly married to Michael E. Caldwell. She was trained as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was employed at Applegate Inn in Monmouth for a number of years and later at several Galesburg Nursing Homes. In later years she did private home health care until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, going to Bingo, Thrift Shopping and Crafting. Diana most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting friends in Arizona. Surviving her are her three daughters, Jennifer L. Cutliff and Terry of Galesburg, Illinois, Heidi M. Rowland form Altona, Illinois, and Amity e. Caldwell of Bow, Washington. There are seven granddaughters, Angel Cutliff of Davenport, Iowa, Amanda Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Kailin Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Heaven Rowland of Altona, Illinois, Jordan Rowland in Louisiana, Julianna Caldwell and Sophie Caldwell both of Bow, Washington. There are two grandsons, Damion Miller of Altona, Illinois and William Smith of Galesburg, Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
977wmoi.com
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
977wmoi.com
New Licensures in Health, Science Add to Monmouth College’s Strong Educational Studies Program for Developing Teachers
Monmouth College already provides its educational studies majors with personalized support to help them grow and develop into teachers who are effective classroom leaders. The addition of two new licensure programs – one in health education and one in science education – will make the College’s teacher preparation even more distinctive. Both programs were recently approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
977wmoi.com
Murder Mystery Play ‘Clue’ on Stage at Sandburg November 4th – 6th
The Carl Sandburg College Humanities and Fine Arts Department will present their fall production “Clue” Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th in the Fine Arts Theater on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg. Theater Instruction Robert Thompson has a sneak preview:. “Everyone knows that favorite board game,...
977wmoi.com
Connie M. Pinckney
Connie M. Pinckney, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Cremation rites have accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Lake Storey Pavilion, 1572 Machan Dr., Galesburg, Illinois. Private family burial of cremated remains will be held at Oaklawn Memorials Gardens, Galesburg, Illinois. Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes and Crematory, Knoxville are in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
977wmoi.com
GCF ‘Mission Impact Investing’ Establishing Regional Food Bank Branch in Galesburg
The Galesburg Community Foundation and River Bend Food Bank have established a partnership to bring a regional branch to Galesburg. Director of Development at the Galesburg Community Foundation, Sarah Grant, says the partnership is a part of the foundations new venture, ‘Mission Impact Investing:’. “Something that people might have...
977wmoi.com
Deer Hunter Shotgun Sight in Day, Sunday, October 30th
The Macomb Police Department, along with Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of. Natural Resources, will be hosting an open range day. Macomb Police Department’s Depoy. Range will be open SUNDAY, October 30th, 2022 from 9am to 12 pm. Deer hunters will be able. to sight in their shotguns...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Comments / 0