gmauthority.com
Lear To Provide GM With Ultium EV Battery Disconnect Units For Full-Size Trucks
Lear Corporation just announced that it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of Battery Disconnect Units (BDUs) for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks though the 2030 calendar year. The selection of Lear Corporation as the exclusive provider of BDUs for GM’s Ultium-based SUVs and trucks expands on...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms All U.S. Plants Will Use Renewable Energy By 2025
GM has announced that based on current projections it is set to reach its goal of powering all GM facilities in the U.S. with renewable energy by the 2025 calendar year. The 2025 target date is well ahead of GM’s previous projections. Back in 2016, GM announced it would reach its renewable energy goal by 2050, while in early 2021, GM moved the target up to 2030. Now, however, GM says it’s set to power all of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2025, 25 years ahead of the initial target set in 2016. The accelerated goal will cut an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that otherwise would have been produced over five years between 2025 and 2030, or roughly the equivalent of burning 1 billion pounds of coal.
gmauthority.com
GM Pushing Back 400,000-Unit EV Production Target To 2024
GM reported its Q3 2022 results this week, with headlines including net income of $3.3 billion and $41.9 billion in revenue. GM CEO Mary Barra took a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss the results, during which Barra indicated that the automaker was pushing back its EV production target of 400,000 units to the 2024 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Cadillac Lyriq Cracking Liftgate Panel
GM has launched a new customer satisfaction program for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq to address an issue related to cracking in the liftgate panel. The problem: affected units of the Cadillac Lyriq may exhibit a condition wherein the molded-in interior trim panel of the liftgate assembly cracks in cold temperatures.
gmauthority.com
UBS Group Analysts See Ford, GM Profits Dropping 50 Percent In 2023
Automakers could be in for a rough ride next year, with some analysts expecting a significant decline in profits as weakening demand leads to an oversupply of vehicles. According to a USB Group research note, estimates for the sector need to move materially lower, as the three-year run of “unprecedented” pricing and margins is about to end abruptly, with an abundance of cars beginning to emerge as soon as three months from now. “Demand destruction is no longer a vague risk, but has started to become a reality,” said UBS Group AG analysts, led by Patrick Hummel.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Rival Argo AI Shutting Down
The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.
gmauthority.com
GM Built Its 500,000th Second-Gen Chevy Onix In Brazil
Three years after the official introduction of the redesigned model in South America, General Motors has just built the 500,000th second-generation Chevy Onix in Brazil – the home country of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact car. The automaker’s Brazilian subsidiary is celebrating the 500,000-unit milestone of the second-generation Chevy Onix...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Max Output Raised To 754 Horsepower
Unveiled earlier this year in January, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will serve as GM’s mass-market full-size electric pickup. At the time of its reveal, GM announced that the full-size electric truck would have a maximum output of 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch. However, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV debuted just last week with a maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Despite being based on the same platform and using the same batteries and motors, the two trucks appear to be producing different numbers. Now, GM Authority has learned that this is not the case.
gmauthority.com
All-New 2023 Buick GL8 Century Avenir Interior Revealed In China
SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, has just revealed the interior design of the all-new 2023 Buick GL8 Century Avenir as a prelude to the redesigned full-size MPV’s launch in the Asian country. The automaker has just released the first interior images of the all-new 2023...
gmauthority.com
Early GMC Sierra EV Rendering Was Created Using A Rivian R1T Image
The GM Design team makes regular posts to social media outlets to show sketches and other interesting design-related projects the team has been working on. However, the Instagram account recently came under fire when several people noticed similarities between renderings of the GMC Sierra EV posted on the GM Design IG account and an image of the Rivian R1T.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Blue Accent Package
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan, introducing a few important updates and changes over the 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Cadillac CT5 gets a new appearance package called the Blue Accent Package. Representing the first time that the...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V, and 2023 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2023 CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Officially Launches In Mexico
Following the arrival of Cadillac‘s first V-badged SUV at dealerships in the United States and Canada this past summer, General Motors is now officially launching the all-new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in Mexico. The automaker just unveiled the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V for the first time in Mexico, anticipating the...
gmauthority.com
No Buick Dealer Buyouts Planned In Canada, Says GM
As GM makes its transition to an all-electric portfolio, dealers are faced with a decision to either follow suit and invest in EVs, or opt out altogether. Buick dealers in the U.S., for example, will have the option for a buyout as an alternative to investing in the brand’s upcoming EV models. However, no such buyout is planned for Buick’s Canadian dealers.
gmauthority.com
GMC Incentive Spending Down 64 Percent In Q3 2022
GMC incentive spending fell more than 64 precent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a GMC vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $1,048 per vehicle, which was down from $2,935 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup, SUV Sold Out For At Least Two Years
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been a hot ticket item since it was formally revealed and subsequently launched. Unfortunately, production capabilities haven’t been able to keep up with demand, and many prospective buyers have been put on waitlists. Now, it looks like they may have to wait even longer.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Baojun KiWi EV Mini Off-Road Patent Images Leaked
The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture announced last month that it will launch an upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini crossover in China, and now, patent images of the small all-electric off-roader from the manufacturer’s youngest brand in the Asian country have been leaked. The upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini off-road crossover...
gmauthority.com
Why Your Sixth-Gen Chevy Camaro May Emit A Squeaking Sound Under The Hood
Some Chevy Camaro owners may notice a squeaking sound coming from under the hood. Now, a cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealers. According to a recent report from GM TechLink, the squeaking issue may be present in 2019 through 2023 Chevy Camaro models equipped with either the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine or naturally aspirated 3.6L V6 LGX gasoline engine. The sound may be heard from the passenger’s side of the vehicle while driving over bumps. Additionally, GM TechLink says the sound may be more noticeable after the engine has reached its normal operating temperature.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Fuel Economy Almost Unchanged Compared To 2022 Model
As the sixth model year of the current third-generation compact crossover, the 2023 Chevy Equinox introduced a few changes over the fully-refreshed 2022 model. Among these updates is a new powerplant, and now, GM Authority has learned how its fuel economy compares to that of 2022 models. As a quick...
gmauthority.com
GM Can’t Comply With Massachusetts Right To Repair Law
GM has told a federal judge that it is unable to comply with a recently updated right-to-repair law in Massachusetts as the law poses a safety and cybersecurity risk, sets an impossible timeline for compliance, and conflicts with a number of federal laws. For those readers who may have missed...
