ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell over support for Murkowski in Senate race

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNFqg_0im50XzZ00


A laska Republicans voted to censure Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday, denouncing him for backing incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid against Kelly Tshibaka , who was endorsed by the state party.

The Alaska Republican Party passed a resolution on Monday denouncing the minority leader for “divisive and misleading statements” after McConnell allocated millions of dollars from the Senate Leadership Fund toward attack ads against Tshibaka . The resolution passed the party with a 49-8 vote.

MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE: UPDATES FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AHEAD OF CRUCIAL ELECTION

“Much of the financial support from the Senate Leadership Fund has been used for malicious political attack ads targeted at our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka, that are gross distortions of fact,” the party wrote in the resolution . “We request the Senate Leadership Fund immediately stop the attack ads against Kelly Tshibaka and discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates.”

Several of the attack ads hit out against Tshibaka for her stances on abortion rights, with some knocking the Republican over claims she would ban birth control by mail. Members of the Alaska Republican Party previously rejected the ads, warning voters not to believe the claims. Several of the ads have been deemed misleading by independent fact-checkers.

Murkowski hopes to fend off a challenge from Tshibaka, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump as he seeks to unseat the incumbent for her vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial in January 2021. Murkowski was also censured by the state party shortly after that vote, with party leaders saying they’d reject her as a Republican on the midterm ballot.

Tshibaka has sought to position herself as a “MAGA” candidate, aligning herself with Trump and promoting his claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Tshibaka has been a vocal critic of McConnell, repeatedly calling on the Republican to step down from his leadership position.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

With only two weeks to go until Election Day, the race is razor thin as Murkowski leads Tshibaka by just 1 percentage point, according to a recent Alaska Survey Research poll . However, those odds may be in flux due to the state’s new ranked choice voting system.

Through ranked choice voting, Alaska voters will get to rank all of the candidates on the ballot in order of preference. After the first round of tabulation, if no one receives more than 50% of the vote, the candidate who came in last is eliminated, and counters begin to tabulate voters’ second-choice rankings. The process is repeated until a candidate garners more than 50% of the vote.

Comments / 27

NannasBananas
2d ago

they need to CHALLENGE him and replace him. we need the NEW kind of Republicans in top positions. the kind that fight for US, instead of making backroom deals with the opposition.

Reply
3
Related
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy