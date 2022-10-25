Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp, Walker hold leads in major Georgia races in new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Poll
ATLANTA - A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll shows Republican Herschel Walker taking the lead in the race for U.S Senate in Georgia, with incumbent Republican Brian Kemp growing his lead in the governor’s race. In the U.S. Senate race, Walker has 48% ahead of Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia breaks historic records for most early voting ballots case
It's national early voting day! Peach tree state voters have casted over 1 million votes.
MSNBC
Georgia election official continues gaslighting about voter suppression
They’re doing it again. Just as expected. With early voting underway, Georgia Republicans are trying to paper over their deliberate attempts to make it more difficult for groups who often favor Democrats to vote. Gabe Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, is leading this...
Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad
ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
Georgia candidates head to party bastions amid early voting
JESUP, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s top candidates fanned out Thursday to parts of the state that already embrace them, trying to dig up every bit of support they can amid a big turnout in early voting. For Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, that meant a trip to parts of...
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
Albany Herald
BYRON YORK: Georgia voters prove Biden's 'Jim Crow' comments wrong
Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
wgac.com
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
WTVM
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
Westminster named best private high school in Georgia
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
WXIA 11 Alive
Halloween Weekend, Trick-Or-Treat Forecast for Atlanta and North Georgia
ATLANTA — The Halloween weekend forecast for Atlanta and north Georgia may bring you a few spooks and frights, with a likely chance of ghastly H2O falling from the sky. The 11 Alive StormTrackers, masters of weather prognostication, have you covered. Here's what you need to know about rain chances this weekend and what to expect around trick-or-treat time.
