Georgia State

MSNBC

Georgia election official continues gaslighting about voter suppression

They’re doing it again. Just as expected. With early voting underway, Georgia Republicans are trying to paper over their deliberate attempts to make it more difficult for groups who often favor Democrats to vote. Gabe Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, is leading this...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

BYRON YORK: Georgia voters prove Biden's 'Jim Crow' comments wrong

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Westminster named best private high school in Georgia

Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Halloween Weekend, Trick-Or-Treat Forecast for Atlanta and North Georgia

ATLANTA — The Halloween weekend forecast for Atlanta and north Georgia may bring you a few spooks and frights, with a likely chance of ghastly H2O falling from the sky. The 11 Alive StormTrackers, masters of weather prognostication, have you covered. Here's what you need to know about rain chances this weekend and what to expect around trick-or-treat time.
ATLANTA, GA

