ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware to add school libraries into statewide catalog

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

There are more than 70 libraries across the state that share 2.5 million ebooks and print books for the benefit of Delawareans.

The Delaware Library Consortium announced Tuesday that it will spend $1 million to add school libraries into the statewide catalog.

The goal is to broaden the First State’s library catalog and provide more students an opportunity to conduct research or read for pleasure.

“Over the years it seems like everything around literacy has been tweaked except school libraries, until now,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Delaware’s state librarian, at the Tuesday morning announcement.

The money was allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget.

This statewide system links dozens of Delaware libraries, allowing them to share resources and giving library users access to books and materials, regardless of where they may be housed.

Connecting the school libraries to the state library catalog is the last mile in ensuring equity and access to books  rather than having some children living in book deserts, she said.

“This completes the system of library services across a lifespan, moving toward the vision of a fully literate Delaware,” she said.

There are more than 70 libraries across the state that share two and a half million ebooks and print books for the benefit of Delawareans. The program includes a transit system that moves print books from one library to another for checkout.

The school catalog announcement was made at William Penn High School.

With the funding, school librarians will be trained to modernize and streamline their collections and allocate more resources to transporting materials between libraries.

The plan is to add school libraries to the catalog over three years.

Tom Gavin, Colonial’s supervisor of instructional technology and libraries pointed out that on average, most of the books in school libraries are more than 20 years old. Many pieces date back to the 1970s and ‘80s, he said.

“We went from books being on average 24 years old, to now just four years,” he said.

He was happy the catalog allows district heads to track data on how many books are checked out by each grade, which allows tweaks and improvements to the catalog based on student needs.

The investment expands on Colonial’s pilot year of using the system in order to broaden students’ access to research materials and novels outside of what their school building has to offer.

“It’s creating opportunities around literacy,” said Mark Holodick, secretary of the state Department of Education.

He said this is a step to help rectify Delaware’s significant decline in test scores in both reading and math, often blamed on virtual learning during the pandemic.

“What’s most important is that libraries create an environment that is really welcoming for our kids,” he said, “and a place where our young people want to gather and access accurate information and have access to literature and books.”

The Delaware Library Catalog was launched in 2006 and expanded across the state in 2010. It now includes all 35 Delaware public libraries .

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms would have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware DMV unveils lottery to win low-digit tags

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a low-digit Delaware license plate? The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles plans to issue the low-digit tags a bit differently this year.  Traditionally, the DMV releases unclaimed low-digit license plate numbers and makes them available on a first-come, first-serve basis.  This year, they’re introducing “12 Days of PLATE-mas,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Multiple hunting seasons to open in November

Next month’s general firearm deer season, commonly known as the “November shotgun season,” will be open from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20. That’s just one of many hunting seasons set to open next month, along with the special deer hunt open only to youth and non-ambulatory hunters on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Duck, Canada goose, and other ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race

A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases

  If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year

Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

State to extend current retiree health care for one year

  Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

No jail time for ‘deeply remorseful’ McGuiness

Delaware state Auditor Kathy McGuiness will not see the inside of a jail cell after being sentenced on two misdemeanor public corruption charges Wednesday. Prosecutors asked the judge to impose a 30-day prison sentence. Instead, she’ll face one year of probation, a $10,000 fine, and 500 hours of community service. McGuiness plans to appeal her convictions to the Delaware Supreme ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

3 vie for longtime GOP seat in Dem-heavy district

Voters in Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey will have three choices on the ballot when they vote for their next state senator in the Nov. 8 general election.  One familiar name will not be on the ballot — that of Sen. Ernie Lopez, the 10-year incumbent Republican who opted against seeking re-election.  Republican State Rep. Steve Smyk, Democrat Russ Huxtable ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State: $677M surplus projected for 2024, but recession looms

    Delaware economic experts on Monday predicted a budget surplus of $667.1 million for fiscal year 2024, but warned the state is likely already in a recession that could affect that forecast. During the meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, revenue officials said they expected announcements that a recession either started last week or will this ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage

The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked.  A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated.  The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did

The state has distributed some 780,000 Relief Rebate checks, according to Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. Approximately $15 million in rebate checks were mailed but never cashed, Geisenberger said during a Monday meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was passed by the General Assembly in April and authorized one-time direct ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness deserves to be behind bars, prosecutors say

If prosecutors have their way, state Auditor Kathy McGuiness will see prison time for her misdemeanor corruption convictions. McGuiness is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in July of official misconduct and conflict of interest stemming from her decision to hire her daughter to work in the auditor’s office. The jury acquitted McGuiness of charges of theft ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – October 13, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community ‘Revisionists’ is latest addition to haunted NCC scene I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion Wilmington glass artisan specializes in cremation art It’s raining bonsai at Longwood Gardens Hagley’s ‘Nation of Inventors’ hopes to inspire creativity Business Delaware retailers must accept cash under new ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy