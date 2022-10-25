Read full article on original website
37-Year-Old Arcely Montemayor Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Decatur (Decatur, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Decatur on Wednesday. The crash happened on Farm Road 51 and Farm Road 455 at around 5:45 a.m.
Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado. “My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
Intoxicated man crashes into tree, troopers say
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - An Overbrook man was taken to the hospital after striking a tree in his truck in Love County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 5 p.m., on a country road 5 miles north of Marietta. Troopers said Bryan George attempted to...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online...
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said.
Garland police confirm identity of road rage shooting victim
Garland police have confirmed the identity of the victim who was killed Sunday night in an apparent road-rage attack on 635-LBJ. The victim has now been identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa who was driving south
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
Video: Rhome police, firefighters escape injury when truck jackknifes in front of them
First responders in Rhome had a close call while working a crash scene in the very heavy rain rolling through North Texas Monday. Police and firefighters were working at the site where a truck lost control
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
vanalstyneleader.com
Yard of the Month: Twin Houses of Van Alstyne belonged to the Cannon Sisters
Two interesting homes in Van Alstyne are at the south end of Preston Street where it meets Umphress Street. In 1903 this was a vast field. However, by May of 1904, John Umphress had moved into his new house with his wife, Eula Cannon Umphress. He was also constructing a barn.
