Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

Lynn is fed up
3d ago
😂😂😂 it’s always a good day when Gretchen looks as dumb as she is. She lied to us again! She made it sound like the EV gif was a sure-thing, when this news proves otherwise. VOTE RED ON NOVEMBER 8th.
PW
3d ago
If Tutor does win by a landslide, you know the Dumbo Rats are up to something again. 1 in 500 people want Witchmer in office again. She killed about seniors that I’m sure there spouses will be voting against her? Vote Red or this state will be dead!
Grandma B
3d ago
Wow! No grants for Michigan, the largest auto producing state. That says alot. By the way, Gretchen wasn't holding Joe's hand, she was leading him so he knew where to go.
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' Will the Latest Whitmer-Dixon Debate Impact the Michigan Race?
Special host Nancy Derringer talks with attorney Mike Rataj, Detroit Free Press columnist M.L. Elrick, Luther Keith, executive director of ARISE Detroit! and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Whitmer/Dixon debate; What's next for the Crumbley parents after son pleads guilty? More convictions in the Whitmer kidnapping...
Kristina Karamo seeks court order that could impact thousands of Detroit voters
Kristina Karamo, Michigan's Republican secretary of state candidate, filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking a court order that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast by Detroit voters for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm election. Karamo is one of several secretary of state candidates backed by former President Donald Trump who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen vying to serve as their state's top election official. ...
wkar.org
Political scientist shares Black voter concerns ahead of Michigan's midterm elections
The number of Black Americans eligible to vote reached a record 30 million in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. This midterm season, we’re checking in with a political scientist to see what Black voters’ top concerns are ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Michigan. WKAR's...
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House
As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts. While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan's ballot proposals for 2022 election: Everything you need to know
This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
westernherald.com
WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election
The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Central Michigan Life
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race
Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
In the homestretch before Michigan election, Obama coming to Detroit to campaign for Whitmer this weekend
Campaign season is in the homestretch and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be looking to get a boost ahead of the Nov. 8 election when former President Barack Obama comes to town this weekend.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses her race for re-election against Republican Matt DePerno.Oct. 28, 2022.
WLUC
Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers will open on October 31. By lowering the cost of higher education, the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. Getting this...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan Medicine notifies more than 30K patients of health information breach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Medicine is notifying approximately 33,850 patients about employee email accounts that were compromised which may have exposed some of their health information. The health system says a cyber attacker targeted employees with an email "phishing" scam from Aug. 15-22. They were sent a link that promoted employees to enter their Michigan Medicine login information. "Four Michigan Medicine employees entered their login information and then inappropriately accepted multifactor authentication prompts which allowed the cyber attacker to access their Michigan Medicine e-mail accounts," reads a press release. Michigan Medicine learned the email accounts were compromised on Aug. 23...
wdet.org
A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor
In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
Tv20detroit.com
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
