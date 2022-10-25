ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

By Salena Zito, National Political Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Lynn is fed up
3d ago

😂😂😂 it’s always a good day when Gretchen looks as dumb as she is. She lied to us again! She made it sound like the EV gif was a sure-thing, when this news proves otherwise. VOTE RED ON NOVEMBER 8th.

Reply(27)
101
PW
3d ago

If Tutor does win by a landslide, you know the Dumbo Rats are up to something again. 1 in 500 people want Witchmer in office again. She killed about seniors that I’m sure there spouses will be voting against her? Vote Red or this state will be dead!

Reply(32)
90
Grandma B
3d ago

Wow! No grants for Michigan, the largest auto producing state. That says alot. By the way, Gretchen wasn't holding Joe's hand, she was leading him so he knew where to go.

Reply(5)
76
