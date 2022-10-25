ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week

Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.
WOODZ signs with EDAM Entertainment, home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung

South Korean singer WOODZ has officially signed with EDAM Entertainment, home to artists such as IU and Shin Se-kyung. News of the musician’s newest affiliation was first announced through the company’s social media channels on October 25, where EDAM welcomed WOODZ – also known by his birth name Cho Seung-youn – to its ranks. “From today, we welcome WOODZ, the newest member of EDAM Entertainment,” the caption of the post reads. “Moving forward, we’ll work hard for days filled with flower roads. Please look forward to it.”
Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post

Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite

In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
ONEUS’ label announces Ravn is “voluntarily” leaving the group

RBW Entertainment has announced the “voluntary” departure of Ravn from ONEUS. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official fan café forum “with heavy hearts” earlier today (October 27) to announce Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS, according to translations from Soompi. Earlier...
Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”

It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”

Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
Watch Avril Lavigne let Yungblud give her a haircut

Avril Lavigne has shared a video on Instagram of Yungblud cutting her hair – watch below. Both musicians posted the video, which shows Lavigne sitting on a toilet with Yungblud behind her. “I need a beer,” Lavigne says at the start of the video as Yungblud grabs a chunk of her hair.
Charli XCX is writing a book: “There’s no deadline”

Charli XCX has spoken about the book she’s currently writing in a new interview with NME. The artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read to discuss the success of her most recent album ‘Crash’, the end of her major label deal and her plans for the future.

