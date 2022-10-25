South Korean singer WOODZ has officially signed with EDAM Entertainment, home to artists such as IU and Shin Se-kyung. News of the musician’s newest affiliation was first announced through the company’s social media channels on October 25, where EDAM welcomed WOODZ – also known by his birth name Cho Seung-youn – to its ranks. “From today, we welcome WOODZ, the newest member of EDAM Entertainment,” the caption of the post reads. “Moving forward, we’ll work hard for days filled with flower roads. Please look forward to it.”

