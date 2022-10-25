Read full article on original website
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
Rihanna confirms new single ‘Lift Me Up’ arriving this week
Rihanna has shared confirmation that her new song, ‘Lift Me Up’, will be arriving on Friday. The singer posted a 14-second clip on her social media accounts, revealing a capital “R” – stylised in the same font as the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers and promo art – between her name and the song title.
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
WOODZ signs with EDAM Entertainment, home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung
South Korean singer WOODZ has officially signed with EDAM Entertainment, home to artists such as IU and Shin Se-kyung. News of the musician’s newest affiliation was first announced through the company’s social media channels on October 25, where EDAM welcomed WOODZ – also known by his birth name Cho Seung-youn – to its ranks. “From today, we welcome WOODZ, the newest member of EDAM Entertainment,” the caption of the post reads. “Moving forward, we’ll work hard for days filled with flower roads. Please look forward to it.”
Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post
Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below. ‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year. Taking to Instagram Stories last night...
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite
In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow members form supergroup Elegant Weapons
A new supergroup, Elegant Weapons, has been formed by members of Judas Priest, Pantera, and Rainbow. The band features Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner on guitar and Scott Travis on drums, Rex Brown of Pantera on bass, and Rainbow/MSG’s Ronnie Romero on vocals. Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap...
Sound City Liverpool 2023 announces headliner Maisie Peters among first wave of acts
Sound City Liverpool has announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill. The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one. Peters is set...
Benjamin Clementine on new album ‘And I Have Been’ and pursuing acting: “It’s time for me to do something else that I’ve discovered”
Benjamin Clementine has spoken about the details of his forthcoming trilogy of albums as part one ‘And I Have Been’ is released today – read NME‘s interview with the singer-songwriter below. The Mercury Prize winner’s first album in five years is out today (October 28) via...
ONEUS’ label announces Ravn is “voluntarily” leaving the group
RBW Entertainment has announced the “voluntary” departure of Ravn from ONEUS. The South Korean label took to the K-pop boyband’s official fan café forum “with heavy hearts” earlier today (October 27) to announce Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS, according to translations from Soompi. Earlier...
Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”
It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
Adele says Taylor Swift is “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”
Adele has called Taylor Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”. During a recent fan event called ‘Happy Hour With Adele’, the singer was asked whether she’d listened to Swift’s tenth studio album ‘Midnights’, which came out last Friday (October 21).
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
Nick Cave says Kanye West’s antisemitism is “deeply disappointing”
Nick Cave has discussed Kanye West‘s recent antisemitic comments, calling them “deeply disappointing” and “disgraceful”. In recent weeks, the rapper – now named Ye – has made multiple comments that have been widely condemned as antisemitic. Ye has denied that they were racist remarks.
Watch Avril Lavigne let Yungblud give her a haircut
Avril Lavigne has shared a video on Instagram of Yungblud cutting her hair – watch below. Both musicians posted the video, which shows Lavigne sitting on a toilet with Yungblud behind her. “I need a beer,” Lavigne says at the start of the video as Yungblud grabs a chunk of her hair.
Watch a reporter drop over 20 references to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ during traffic update
A reporter known for dropping references to popular artists’ songs during her traffic updates has once again gone viral, with a recent road report heavily drawing on titles from Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights’. The feat took place during a live broadcast on Friday (October 21),...
Charli XCX is writing a book: “There’s no deadline”
Charli XCX has spoken about the book she’s currently writing in a new interview with NME. The artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read to discuss the success of her most recent album ‘Crash’, the end of her major label deal and her plans for the future.
