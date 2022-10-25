Read full article on original website
Related
We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester
Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
We Now Know How Old You Can Be to Trick-or-Treat in Minnesota
With Halloween just a few days away, I know there are some Minnesota moms scrambling to get all of the candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Obviously, we pick out the kind of candy we love the most because of the "mom tax". But I know a few moms that are still needing to find just the right costume for everyone in the house. But how old is too old and is there a maximum age for trick-or-treating in Minnesota?
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity
A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota
Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
RECALL: Weird Plastic Found In Breakfast Sausage Sold In Minnesota
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling about 7,500 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. These products have been sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and nationwide. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the contamination is thin blue rubber....
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
New Tap Room Opening in Kasson’s Former Car Wash
After doing off-site beer sales for over a year, the owners of Chaotic Good Brewing are opening a tap room in Kasson, Minnesota!. Chaotic Brewing actually got started in their home in Kasson, so Scott Stroh and his wife Molly Stroh have been waiting a lot longer than just a little over a year to open the Chaotic Good Brewing tap room, 202 Second Street South West (the former Ocean Mist Car Wash).
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled
If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox has recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes in Rochester Based on Public Votes
We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million
If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0