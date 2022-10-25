Read full article on original website
Related
City Council Approves Accessory Dwelling Unit Text Amendments
Council also OK’d the addition of a viewing sidewalk around the historic Wrestling Bacchantes statue. ATASCADERO—The Atascadero City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The hybrid meeting was held in the City Council Chambers. Mayor Pro Tem Heather Newsom was absent from the meeting.
New Times
Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member
Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
New Times
Agriculture remains opposed to new Paso Robles basin ordinance
Local agricultural groups continue to speak out against a new proposed county ordinance regulating water use from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, which will go before the SLO County Planning Commission on Oct. 28. The new ordinance, championed by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, would lift a basinwide...
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
calcoastnews.com
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $428. That’s $6 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $402. The most...
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
13 spooky things to do in SLO County this Halloween
From haunted houses to scary movies and trick-or-treating, SLO County has plenty of spooky season fun in store.
Attack ads target Bruce Gibson — and some are funded by DA Dan Dow. Here’s a fact check
Two political action committees are leading a nasty campaign to oust the SLO County supervisor. Gibson called the ads “insinuation, innuendo, and outright lies.”
kprl.com
Zoo Boo Tomorrow 10.28.2022
You can’t see kids faces if they’re wearing a mask, but that’s expected at Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo, tomorrow evening. Alan Baker says the zoo’s intent is not to scare kids. He says it’s family friendly, gauged for the smaller trick or treaters.
New Times
PACs and attack ads target Bruce Gibson in supervisor race
The waning weeks of the 2nd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor race are getting nasty. Attack ads targeting incumbent candidate Bruce Gibson are flooding local mailboxes, social media feeds, and radio airwaves. And the most vicious of the ads are not funded by Gibson's Nov. 8 election opponent, Bruce...
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.28.2022
Sunny today, highs near 72 in Paso Robles. 70 in Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, clear skies, lows near 38. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny with high’s near 77 in Paso Robles. 69 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. We’ll see...
kprl.com
Other Stories This Friday 10.28.2022
A San Luis Obispo man gets six years in state prison for rape. 37-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Pinto must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Santa Barbara. He was arrested earlier this month at a home on Conejo road in Santa Barbara. In May, the 54-year-old comedian was arrested in Oragon county on suspicions of sexual battery.
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
kprl.com
Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022
You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
Comments / 0