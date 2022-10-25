Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”

CRESTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO