ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

Related
New Times

Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member

Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

Agriculture remains opposed to new Paso Robles basin ordinance

Local agricultural groups continue to speak out against a new proposed county ordinance regulating water use from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, which will go before the SLO County Planning Commission on Oct. 28. The new ordinance, championed by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, would lift a basinwide...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Zoo Boo Tomorrow 10.28.2022

You can’t see kids faces if they’re wearing a mask, but that’s expected at Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo, tomorrow evening. Alan Baker says the zoo’s intent is not to scare kids. He says it’s family friendly, gauged for the smaller trick or treaters.
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

PACs and attack ads target Bruce Gibson in supervisor race

The waning weeks of the 2nd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor race are getting nasty. Attack ads targeting incumbent candidate Bruce Gibson are flooding local mailboxes, social media feeds, and radio airwaves. And the most vicious of the ads are not funded by Gibson's Nov. 8 election opponent, Bruce...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 10.28.2022

Sunny today, highs near 72 in Paso Robles. 70 in Atascadero. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, clear skies, lows near 38. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny with high’s near 77 in Paso Robles. 69 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. We’ll see...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Friday 10.28.2022

A San Luis Obispo man gets six years in state prison for rape. 37-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Pinto must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Santa Barbara. He was arrested earlier this month at a home on Conejo road in Santa Barbara. In May, the 54-year-old comedian was arrested in Oragon county on suspicions of sexual battery.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
CRESTON, CA
kprl.com

Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022

You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy