Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Matt Miller, resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presents program to Rotary
The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer. Entry winners in the 2022 Missouri Day Parade, sponsored by the local club, were honored during the meeting....
kttn.com
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. Below is the planned schedule of closures:. Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
Chariton Leader
1 killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE, Neb. -- One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was northbound on Nebraska Highway 16 in a semitrailer and was turning west onto 849th Road when his truck was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Kirksville. The event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. Before attending this event, participants will need to have...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street
Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
kttn.com
Office of Broadband Development to hold public meeting in Unionville for input on broadband infrastructure
The Office of Broadband Development will hold a regional listening session in the Green Hills Area. Input can be provided at the Connecting All Missourians session at the Putnam County Middle School in Unionville on November 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. A concurrent virtual option will also be available.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
kttn.com
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
kttn.com
Trenton City Council passes ordinance granting request for conditional use permit
The Trenton City Council passed an ordinance at a special meeting on October 27th that granted a conditional use permit. The permit was granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.
kttn.com
Christmas Festival and Craft Show set for November 25th in Jamesport
The Christmas Festival and Craft Show in Jamesport next month will be held in four locations. Activities will be at the Spillman Event Center, Kramer’s Contracting, the little brick house, and the former fire station on November 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock. Santa can be...
kchi.com
Arrest In Caldwell County
A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Video: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra at Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center
The next performance for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will feature Kansas City’s Vine Street Rumble Jazz Orchestra. The group will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe on November 6th at 3 pm. The arts council reports the band will perform the music that made...
kttn.com
Trunk or Treat to be held on Mercer square
The Second Annual Trunk or Treat will be held on the Mercer square on October 31st. Trick or treating and activities will run from 5 to 7 pm. Businesses, neighbors, and families are welcome to participate by decorating trunks and handing out candy. Anyone wanting to sign up to participate should contact Holly Persell at the Crazy Horse Cafe or Shauna Lewis at the Mercer Hometown Market.
kchi.com
Three Booked For Livingston County
Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
kttn.com
Obit & Services: Carolyn Louise Casady
Carolyn Louise Casady, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Chillicothe, MO hospital. She was born on April 17, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Alva L. “Pete” and Mattie Loueva (Heimbaugh) Tanner. In July 1991, she married L. Marvin Casady. He preceded...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Daviess County Monday Leaves One Driver with Serious Injuries
(GALLATIN, MO) – An accident in Daviess County Monday left one driver with serious injuries. Shortly after 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that an accident took place on MO-6 highway one mile east of Gallatin when two vehicles were heading Eastbound. A 2016 Chrysler Town and...
Comments / 0