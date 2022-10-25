The Second Annual Trunk or Treat will be held on the Mercer square on October 31st. Trick or treating and activities will run from 5 to 7 pm. Businesses, neighbors, and families are welcome to participate by decorating trunks and handing out candy. Anyone wanting to sign up to participate should contact Holly Persell at the Crazy Horse Cafe or Shauna Lewis at the Mercer Hometown Market.

MERCER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO