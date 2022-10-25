ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Attacker on bicycle punches Hasidic teen in head in Brooklyn in possible hate crime: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a man wanted a wanted in connection to a possible hate crime assault that occurred in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to officials, at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, the suspect approached an 18-year-old man wearing Jewish religious garb walking in the vicinity of Penn Street and Lee Avenue in South Williamsburg and punched him in the back of the head.

The victim's religious hat and Yarmulke were knocked to the ground, cops said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

