World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Another Razorback Freshman Makes Watch List for National Award
Jordan Walsh among select group on preseason list for national forward award.
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Arkansas at Auburn Pre-Game Day HQ
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) return to action as they take on the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
Random Notes: Arkansas Razorback Basketball
Musselman's getting around again, Texas wants to watch basketball, plus watch list updates and trivia
Scotty Thurman Jr.
University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
Daniels Picked on Preseason Team; Razorbacks Projected Fifth in Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll and Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Fourth-year starter Makayla Daniels is highlighted on the eight-person Second Team, while the Razorbacks were chosen to tie for fifth in the poll. Daniels has started in all...
From the Other Sideline – Arkansas
1. What is an Arkansas fan’s first thoughts of Auburn football right now?. Can we put the nail in Harsin’s coffin? Or, is there any way that Auburn could be talked into keeping him for another year? And lastly, why haven’t we beaten Auburn in seven years?
KJ Jefferson says the controversy from Auburn 2020 is personal: 'We're taking it as a challenge'
KJ Jefferson doesn’t need to be reminded what happened the last time Arkansas played at Auburn, and how that game unfolded. “We know what happened when we went down there,” Jefferson said. “Everybody had that memory, so this week, it’s more personal than anything. But we’re taking it as a challenge, more personal, and not trying to leave the game in the ref’s hands. We’re just going to come out and dominate and play our brand of football.”
Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022
Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
