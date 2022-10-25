ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates

LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas at Auburn Pre-Game Day HQ

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) return to action as they take on the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). Here is all the important game day content and information you need, including preview stories, depth charts, how to watch/listen and more. All content below is free unless noted as VIP in bold.
AUBURN, AL
KARK

Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Scotty Thurman Jr.

University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
warblogle.com

From the Other Sideline – Arkansas

1. What is an Arkansas fan’s first thoughts of Auburn football right now?. Can we put the nail in Harsin’s coffin? Or, is there any way that Auburn could be talked into keeping him for another year? And lastly, why haven’t we beaten Auburn in seven years?
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

KJ Jefferson says the controversy from Auburn 2020 is personal: 'We're taking it as a challenge'

KJ Jefferson doesn’t need to be reminded what happened the last time Arkansas played at Auburn, and how that game unfolded. “We know what happened when we went down there,” Jefferson said. “Everybody had that memory, so this week, it’s more personal than anything. But we’re taking it as a challenge, more personal, and not trying to leave the game in the ref’s hands. We’re just going to come out and dominate and play our brand of football.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
csengineermag.com

Arkansas Business Best Places to Work 2022

Benchmark Group, Inc. was awarded one of this year’s “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas. In its ninth year, Arkansas Business offers “Best Places to Work” in partnership with Workforce Research Group. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers

Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
ROGERS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Dispose of unused prescription drugs in NWA and the River Valley Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 29, Arkansans can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs at several locations across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas. There are Take Back events in Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Prairie Grove in Northwest Arkansas and in Charleston,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
