Lawrence, KS

kuathletics.com

🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set to Close Out Fall Season in Maui

Tournament: Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Participating Teams: Air Force, Boise State, No. 66 Clemson, No. 51 Colorado, Connecticut, CSUN, Denver, No. 45 East Tennessee State, No. 21 Georgia, Gonzaga, Hawai’i, No. 53 Kansas, No. 50 Liberty, Louisiana, No. 34 Ole Miss, Mount Saint Mary’s, No. 31 North Florida, No. 16 Oklahoma, UC Irvine and Wyoming.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

👟 Cross Country Travels to Lubbock for Big 12 Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will travel to Lubbock, Texas on Friday, Oct. 25 to compete at the Big 12 Championships. The women will be the first to take to the 6K course at 10 a.m. CT followed by the men who will compete in the 8K race at 11 a.m. CT.
LUBBOCK, TX
kuathletics.com

🏀 Steven Davis Selected as New Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Veteran broadcaster and University of Kansas alum Steven Davis has been chosen as the new Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball. In this role, Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the women’s basketball program and the host of Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 Horned Frogs Edge Jayhawks in Five-Set Thriller

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas volleyball team fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 3-2 (17-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-9) in a five-set thriller at Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks fell to 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) on the season, while the Horned Frogs advanced to 11-9 (6-3...
FORT WORTH, TX
kuathletics.com

🏀 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Dates Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, October 27, at Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence. Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the women’s basketball program...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚽️ Beyer Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. The Big 12 award is the first of Beyer’s career. Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in last Friday’s match at...
LAWRENCE, KS

