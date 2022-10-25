Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Set to Close Out Fall Season in Maui
Tournament: Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. Participating Teams: Air Force, Boise State, No. 66 Clemson, No. 51 Colorado, Connecticut, CSUN, Denver, No. 45 East Tennessee State, No. 21 Georgia, Gonzaga, Hawai’i, No. 53 Kansas, No. 50 Liberty, Louisiana, No. 34 Ole Miss, Mount Saint Mary’s, No. 31 North Florida, No. 16 Oklahoma, UC Irvine and Wyoming.
kuathletics.com
👟 Cross Country Travels to Lubbock for Big 12 Championships
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s and women’s cross country will travel to Lubbock, Texas on Friday, Oct. 25 to compete at the Big 12 Championships. The women will be the first to take to the 6K course at 10 a.m. CT followed by the men who will compete in the 8K race at 11 a.m. CT.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Steven Davis Selected as New Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Veteran broadcaster and University of Kansas alum Steven Davis has been chosen as the new Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball. In this role, Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the women’s basketball program and the host of Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Athletics Announces Strategic Plan, ‘To the Stars’ to Navigate Changing Landscape
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics unveiled its strategic plan on Wednesday, which will serve as a roadmap to future success in an everchanging world of college athletics. The title of the strategic plan is the phrase “To the Stars”, which is a nod to the Kansas state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera” – to the stars through difficulties.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Horned Frogs Edge Jayhawks in Five-Set Thriller
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Kansas volleyball team fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 3-2 (17-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-9) in a five-set thriller at Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday evening. The Jayhawks fell to 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) on the season, while the Horned Frogs advanced to 11-9 (6-3...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider Dates Announced
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, October 27, at Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence. Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the women’s basketball program...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Wilson Named to 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – For the second-straight season, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is one of 20 players named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List. The list was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Named after Class of 1993...
kuathletics.com
🏀 McCullar Named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kansas senior Kevin McCullar is one of 20 named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Beyer Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. The Big 12 award is the first of Beyer’s career. Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in last Friday’s match at...
Comments / 0