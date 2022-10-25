Read full article on original website
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New High-Potency Products
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced the expansion of Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada. Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:. Granddaddy Purps: An indica,...
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Benzinga
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
GM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter
Oct 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said late on Friday it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.
Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase
Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ("Accelerate" or the "Company") AXDX. Investors who purchased Accelerate securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/axdx.
Lyft Goes Aggressive To Win Higher Market Share, Slashes Fee By Almost 50%
Lyft, Inc LYFT relaunched Lyft Pink, its monthly subscription plan, at half its previous price. At $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new bouquet offers perks like free priority pickups and a discount of "at least" 5% on Preferred, Lux, and XL rides. The new terms include three...
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
