Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Illinois vs. Nebraska picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big Ten West rivals meet up this weekend as Nebraska hosts No. 17 Illinois in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday. Nebraska has taken a few on the chin this season after firing Scott Frost, but has won two of the last three and coming off a 6-point loss to Purdue. More college ...
UPMATTERS
Heating costs to rise this winter as supplies dwindle
(NewsNation) — Home heating costs are soaring as fuel supplies tighten across the globe, setting up this winter to be extra costly. Americans are already dealing with record inflation. The price of gas, groceries and rent have all gone up. Now, the Department of Energy is predicting that if...
US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
UPMATTERS
Scholarship applications for future Michigan teachers open October 31
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that applications for state-funded scholarships for future educators and stipends for student teachers will open at the end of the month. The MI Future Educator Fellowships will award $10,000 towards tuition and other fees for up to 2,500 students aspiring...
Comments / 0