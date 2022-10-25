Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
abc27.com
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
WGAL
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
WGAL
Remains of man last seen in 2015 found in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The remains of a man last seen seven years ago were found Wednesday in Cumberland County. "The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office was notified by the East Pennsboro Police Dept. on 10/26/2022 at approx. 12:00 Hrs of the finding of Human Remains," the coroner's office said in a statement.
peninsulachronicle.com
Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County
YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
abc27.com
New furniture store now open in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
WGAL
Interstate 83 reopens in York County after being shut down for nearly 6 hours
Interstate 83 was shut down for nearly six hours on Friday morning in southern York County. Video above: I-83 at a standstill. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. and closed the northbound lanes of I-83 between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). There were also spillover delays...
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
Kritunga Indian Cuisine opens in Cumberland County with 35-item buffet
So many diners requested a buffet, a new Indian restaurant in Hampden Township followed through. Starting today, Kritunga Indian Cuisine & Banquet at 4920 Carlisle Pike at the Hampden Center is introducing a buffet as part of a grand opening.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Comments / 1