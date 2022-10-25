ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
WGAL

Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County

YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

New furniture store now open in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy