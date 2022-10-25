Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas Addresses Conditions Within Linden Plaza And Fatal Shooting of Raelynn Cameron

NEW YORK -- An underground fire forced the evacuation of a hotel in Midtown on Saturday.It started around 5:30 p.m. on West 42nd Street near 10th Avenue.Fire officials say the blaze started in a homeless encampment they found three levels below the building's foundation, above Amtrak tracks.Power to the tracks was cut while the fire was put out.Two civilians and three firefighters were injured but are expected to be OK.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO