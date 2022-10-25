Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting held at new Middletown inn
Retreat Hotels & Resorts (“Retreat”), The Axia Hotel Group, and Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites. The opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting attended by US Senator Chris Coons and Middletown Mayor Ken Branner.
Biden spending weekend in Delaware after trips to New York, Philadelphia
President Joe Biden is expected to spend the weekend in northern Delaware after a Thursday night stay at his home near Greenville. Biden flew to Syracuse, NY, on Thursday to promote the domestic production of computer chips and then flew back to Delaware. On Friday, he will travel to Philadelphia...
A robust debate on state retiree health benefits is overdue
The vote by the State Employee Benefits Committee to keep the Medicare supplement insurance program in place for another year was the correct move under the circumstances. The committee resorted to an emergency provision that allows the continuation of the supplement plan with the likelihood that requests for proposals will be made next year for bids on a program. The state had earlier made other changes aimed at smoothing the transition.
Colonial district to get propane, electric school buses
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. The award is part of the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program...
Travel notes: New Philly airport chief; BWI’s $332 million upgrade; American’s upgraded seating
While the big story was the announcement of Avelo coming to Delaware, the two airports and airlines used by most Delaware airline passengers were also in the news. Matif Saeed will become the new Chief Executive Officer of the Division of Aviation, which includes Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport. City officials hired outside the airport executive staff to select Saeed.
DMV to hold online lottery for low-number tags
Delaware’s DMV is going the lottery route in its annual release of low-digit plates under a 12 Days of Plate-Mas promotion. Gone will be the lines at DMV offices from those eager to get the plates that in Delaware are owned by the individual, not the DMV. The low-number...
Georgetown man charged with felony home improvement fraud
Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Michael Waller of Georgetown, for home improvement fraud following investigations that began last summer. In June and July of 2022, State Police detectives began investigating Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of incomplete residential construction. Detectives determined that...
Settlement over costs stemming from treatment of water contaminated by Superfund site going to Artesian customers
Artesian Resources Corp., Newark, announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Artesian Water Company, Inc. received approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to return to its customers proceeds from a settlement agreement with the Delaware Sand & Gravel Trust. The trust is responsible for remediation of releases from a former...
