College Station, TX

Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station City Council approves middle housing zoning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council Thursday night approved an ordinance amendment to help create walkable communities within the city. The amendment creates a middle housing zoning district. Middle housing is described as a development placed on the edge of more urban and multi-family areas, serving...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday. HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.
BRYAN, TX
The Big Event is gearing up to help, serve the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back- the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever. The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and service the Bryan College Station community. Recruitment Director Dawson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Rudder Volleyball gifts their opponents with roses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball in Bryan ISD didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard for Senior Night, but they came out on top in life!. The team had a special gift for their opponents. The Lake Creek Lion players didn’t just go home with a win, they also went home with a rose courtesy of the Ranger volleyball players.
BRYAN, TX
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
BRYAN, TX
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
BRYAN, TX
Burleson County to celebrate Czech heritage with Founders Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum wants to preserve and promote the unique Czech heritage in Burleson County. Museum President Christine Campbell joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to talk about Founders Day. The educational event is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
George Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary and holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twenty-five years ago, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M. It was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
BRENHAM, TX
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
BRYAN, TX

