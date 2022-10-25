Read full article on original website
Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
College Station City Council approves middle housing zoning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council Thursday night approved an ordinance amendment to help create walkable communities within the city. The amendment creates a middle housing zoning district. Middle housing is described as a development placed on the edge of more urban and multi-family areas, serving...
HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday. HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.
The Big Event is gearing up to help, serve the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back- the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever. The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and service the Bryan College Station community. Recruitment Director Dawson...
Rudder Volleyball gifts their opponents with roses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball in Bryan ISD didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard for Senior Night, but they came out on top in life!. The team had a special gift for their opponents. The Lake Creek Lion players didn’t just go home with a win, they also went home with a rose courtesy of the Ranger volleyball players.
Five veterans to be honored at Celebration of Life Ceremony at Hillier Funeral Home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is coming together to honor the lives of five veterans in Bryan. A local craftsman, Richard Rhodes, has created 5 internment boxes for them. “Amanda and the fine staff at Hillier contacted my wife and myself,” Rhodes said. “They knew we were craftsmen and...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
Burleson County to celebrate Czech heritage with Founders Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum wants to preserve and promote the unique Czech heritage in Burleson County. Museum President Christine Campbell joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to talk about Founders Day. The educational event is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m....
SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval...
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
George Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary and holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twenty-five years ago, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M. It was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon...
Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three seasons
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team. Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium...
