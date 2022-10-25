ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School

Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Flu-Like Illnesses' Forces North Texas School to Cancel Classes

A private school in North Texas closed its campus this week to some of its students following an apparent outbreak of influenza. Greenhill School located along Spring Valley Road in Addison canceled classes Thursday and Friday for students in seventh through twelfth grade. The school’s spokesperson Kerry Shea provided the...
ADDISON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teenagers

Nearly four decades after the murders of two Weatherford High School students rocked the entire city, the victims’ families are still looking for justice. On March 25, 1983, the flags in front of the high school flew at half-staff after the students were killed in a parking area off Tin Top Road where young people often hung out.
WEATHERFORD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Man Tased by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'

Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly tasing incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hospital Shooting Shines Light on Increasing Violence Against Health Care Workers

Amid a global pandemic, they were hailed heroes. Communities praised doctors and nurses for tackling COVID-19 head-on. But according to health care organizations, the virus wasn't the only danger they faced. “For the Emergency Nurses Association, we take workplace violence seriously,” said President Jennifer Schmitz. A recent study published...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Fatal Hit-and-run Claims Mother of Eight

A deadly hit-and-run crash in Carrollton left eight children without a mother. Police are still looking for the driver from that crash. Aurora Canales’s children are watching that search closely as they figure out how to move forward without her. “She was a very loving person. It's hard to...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Debate Homeless Housing Plan

The plan to house homeless people at a former hospital on South Hampton Road in Dallas is the topic of fierce debate among neighbors and was the issue for a community meeting Thursday night. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at the Kiest Park Recreation Center just down the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash

The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday. Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.
KENNEDALE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods

Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say. Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Launches Holiday Gift Catalog

The Halloween pumpkins are still out, but the Tarrant Area Food Bank is thinking ahead to the holiday season. On Friday, the TAFB launched its first-ever holiday gift catalog called "Holidays of Hope." "Inflation is biting hard," TAFB Chief Development & External Affairs Officer Stephen Raeside said. "We're distributing a...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX

