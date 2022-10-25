Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School
Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Recommends LGBTQ Book Displays in Teen, Adult Sections
According to guidelines recommended by Arlington’s library advisory board, public libraries will display LGBTQ materials in teen and adult sections but not in the children’s section. The vote Thursday night was 9 and 1 and followed hours of debate and public comment. Linda Barrish was one of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Elementary Students Receive Nearly 100 Coats From Local Drive
A coat drive organized by the Junior Woman's Club of Fort Worth came right on time to keep kids warm as temperatures get a bit chillier. Club members donated 85 coats to Harlean Beal Elementary School. The ladies started collecting coats back on September 11th. They'd hope to get 75...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Flu-Like Illnesses' Forces North Texas School to Cancel Classes
A private school in North Texas closed its campus this week to some of its students following an apparent outbreak of influenza. Greenhill School located along Spring Valley Road in Addison canceled classes Thursday and Friday for students in seventh through twelfth grade. The school’s spokesperson Kerry Shea provided the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teenagers
Nearly four decades after the murders of two Weatherford High School students rocked the entire city, the victims’ families are still looking for justice. On March 25, 1983, the flags in front of the high school flew at half-staff after the students were killed in a parking area off Tin Top Road where young people often hung out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Lieutenant Fired, Accused of Drinking Alcohol While On Duty
The Fort Worth Police Department says a lieutenant has been fired after he drank alcohol and drove a city vehicle while on duty. The department said Friday that on May 19, 2022, an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lt. Richard Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom of Man Tased by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'
Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly tasing incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hospital Shooting Shines Light on Increasing Violence Against Health Care Workers
Amid a global pandemic, they were hailed heroes. Communities praised doctors and nurses for tackling COVID-19 head-on. But according to health care organizations, the virus wasn't the only danger they faced. “For the Emergency Nurses Association, we take workplace violence seriously,” said President Jennifer Schmitz. A recent study published...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence
The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Fatal Hit-and-run Claims Mother of Eight
A deadly hit-and-run crash in Carrollton left eight children without a mother. Police are still looking for the driver from that crash. Aurora Canales’s children are watching that search closely as they figure out how to move forward without her. “She was a very loving person. It's hard to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Debate Homeless Housing Plan
The plan to house homeless people at a former hospital on South Hampton Road in Dallas is the topic of fierce debate among neighbors and was the issue for a community meeting Thursday night. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. at the Kiest Park Recreation Center just down the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash
The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday. Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Issues Boil Water Notice for Commercial Industrial Zone, No Residential Customers Affected
The city of Carrollton issued a boil water notice after public works recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road Thursday morning. Due to the low water pressure, a boil water notice is in effect for the surrounding...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
West Oak Cliff Area Plan Sets Precedent for Other Neighborhoods
Years of work led to unanimous Dallas City Council approval Wednesday of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan. It covers an area of 40,000 residents living between Davis Street, Illinois Avenue, Cockrell Hill Road and Tyler Street. Supporters said it is the protection they need to keep their area from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth
H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Hospitalized, Shot Multiple Times by Her Husband Before He Kills Himself: Police
Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent attempted domestic murder-suicide Friday after they say a man shot his wife several times before killing himself. According to police, officers were sent to a home on the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive where a couple in their 50s had been arguing. Investigators...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself
A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say. Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Launches Holiday Gift Catalog
The Halloween pumpkins are still out, but the Tarrant Area Food Bank is thinking ahead to the holiday season. On Friday, the TAFB launched its first-ever holiday gift catalog called "Holidays of Hope." "Inflation is biting hard," TAFB Chief Development & External Affairs Officer Stephen Raeside said. "We're distributing a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
