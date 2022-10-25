Read full article on original website
WGAL
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
Pennsylvania resident makes US history, wins more than $1.6M from online lottery game
The player is from Centre County.
2 winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops
PITTSBURGH — Two lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops were winners this week!. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday night drawing was sold by Lori’s Gifts in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Then, a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday’s...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania passes legislation to strengthen PA Turnpike toll collection efforts
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is welcoming the passage of House Bill 1486 on Thursday, which includes language from former House Bill 2139 that will strengthen ongoing efforts to hold motorists who don't pay their tolls accountable. The legislation lowers the thresholds to trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
lebtown.com
A Pa. county is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and approximately 738,000 have already been returned.
WGAL
New Pennsylvania poll, done before debate, shows Fetterman with single-digit lead over Oz
LANCASTER, Pa. — In the newFranklin & Marshall College poll conducted last week, which was before Tuesday night's one and only debate, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a narrow lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. Lead within margin of error. The poll was conducted from Oct. 14 to the...
