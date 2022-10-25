ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PennLive.com

Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries

A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
