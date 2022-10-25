ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Family Weekend 2022

A sun-dappled campus welcomed visitors to Trinity throughout Family Weekend, held October 21-23. Much of the planned activity revolved around spending time outdoors, listening to a cappella singers, dancing across the lawn, or attending any of four fall sports matches. Photo gallery by Ray Shaw.
