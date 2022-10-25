ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Lawyer to be Recognized as Minnesota Icon

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes lawyer is being recognized as an Icon in his profession. David Stowman with Stowman Law Firm P.A. will be recognized in December at the Minnesota Icon Awards in Minneapolis. The award is presented by Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce. A panel...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

