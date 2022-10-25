Read full article on original website
Detroit Lakes Lawyer to be Recognized as Minnesota Icon
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes lawyer is being recognized as an Icon in his profession. David Stowman with Stowman Law Firm P.A. will be recognized in December at the Minnesota Icon Awards in Minneapolis. The award is presented by Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce. A panel...
Top-seeded Detroit Lakes Cruises Past St. Cloud Apollo; Jones Sets School Assist Record
The Laker volleyball team cruised to victory in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday night, beating St. Cloud Apollo in straight sets 25-12, 25-11, and 25-14. The Lakers showed why they earned the number one seed in the Section 8AAA tournament with a superior skill that went unmatched by the eighth-seeded Eagles.
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
