WAFB

Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident overnight. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive, near the intersection of Brightside Drive and W. Lee Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

4 hurt after bus overturns in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services have taken four people to the hospital after a bus overturned in Zachary Friday afternoon. According to Mike Chustz, a spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, two students and two adults were injured after the bus overturned on Samuels Road and Port Hudson Plains Road. The victims are reported to have minor injuries.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

$59M for pedestrian improvements, rapid transit project in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge will be receiving $59 million for several projects for pedestrian improvements and the rapid transit project. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the funds Friday. She said the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will support the Airline Highway North Expansion, Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement, and the Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO is looking for a suspect connected to a bank robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon. According to EBRSO, around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, a man approached a bank teller at Regions Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA

