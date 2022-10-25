Read full article on original website
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Person hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident overnight. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive, near the intersection of Brightside Drive and W. Lee Drive.
theadvocate.com
School bus overturns in Zachary; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said, making it the second crash involving a school bus to happen in the greater Baton Rouge area this week. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port...
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s Unit involved in Thursday afternoon crash on Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Thursday (October 27) afternoon crash on Dalrymple Drive near Lakeshore Drive and East Washington Street. The incident occurred around 12:09 p.m. and EBRSO deputies are at the...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating shooting at bank on Sullivan Road; one injured
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bank on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call at a Chase Bank in the 6600 block of Sullivan Road. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
wbrz.com
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
brproud.com
4 hurt after bus overturns in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services have taken four people to the hospital after a bus overturned in Zachary Friday afternoon. According to Mike Chustz, a spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, two students and two adults were injured after the bus overturned on Samuels Road and Port Hudson Plains Road. The victims are reported to have minor injuries.
brproud.com
$59M for pedestrian improvements, rapid transit project in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge will be receiving $59 million for several projects for pedestrian improvements and the rapid transit project. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the funds Friday. She said the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant will support the Airline Highway North Expansion, Florida Boulevard Corridor Enhancement, and the Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
EBRSO is looking for a suspect connected to a bank robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon. According to EBRSO, around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, a man approached a bank teller at Regions Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
brproud.com
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face. Brandi Wright, 27, recalls the gruesome day that she says changed her life forever. Wright says she met Jamarcus Davis on a dating app. After about a month into their...
brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident that injured a person. The Sunday crash involved two motorcycles and a car. The crash happened near the South Acadian Thruway and Government Street around 4:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
brproud.com
3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
