BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO