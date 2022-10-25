Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Donna Mae Harris, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Harris, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Myron and Alice (Slavin) Reese. Donna was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School...
Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.
Joseph Petro, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946...
Robert W. Mitchell, Garrettsville, Ohio
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Mitchell age 79 of Garrettsville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1943 in Berlin, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles Mitchell and Ora Pearl (Kendall) Mitchell. Robert married...
Eboney L. M. Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eboney L. M. Johnson 41, of Campbell, departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center. Eboney was born June 2, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Monroe Johnson and Cynthia Cheeks. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Home Health...
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
Candy Kay Page-Basinger, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Kay Page-Basinger, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born May 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Gladys Virginia (Veon) Freeman. Candy loved crafts, dancing, and karaoke. She was the...
Mark E. Dutton, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Dutton, 44, of Struthers, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. He was born November 12, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Barbara (Beal) Dutton and had been a lifelong area resident. Mark was a 1997 graduate...
Margaret L. Jacubec Pavlov, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Jacubec Pavlov, 85, died Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Margaret, affectionately known as “Peggy” and “Bam,” was born on September 28, 1937 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the...
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
