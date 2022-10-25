Read full article on original website
Seavey & Whitley Ride with Abacus for USAC Midget Western Swing
Abacus Racing will field entries for Logan Seavey and Daniel Whitley during the final seven-race California swing of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in November. Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will pilot the no. 58 entry with primary sponsorship from Indy Custom Stone. The 2018 USAC National Midget...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Martinsville Speedway
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 263 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 130),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 260), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Petty GMS Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway II
Following the long-standing partnership between Petty GMS and the United States Air Force, the team recently visited the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to take part in events, celebrate cadets and support the US Air Force as they took on the US Navy for their annual football game. An incredible visit with three days of celebrating and honoring our military heroes has now moved to the race track!
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returns to “The Magic Mile” on July 15, 2023
The New England fan-favorite NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) has been added to the lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s (NHMS) 2023 NASCAR weekend, July 15-16. The modifieds will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 with a 100-lap race. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will cap off the weekend with the Crayon 301 on Sunday, July 16.
Alex Bowman to return at Phoenix Raceway
Alex Bowman will return to the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway after being medically cleared to compete. Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Tucson, Arizona, native was cleared Thursday following a full evaluation by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
New Verizon Wi-FI Connectivity for Fans at Martinsville Speedway
As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, the track announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, has been implemented across the racetrack to enhance the at-track experience for race fans throughout race weekend. In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks (which includes...
General Motors’ Keith Rodden to Join Richard Childress Racing as Crew Chief of the No. 3 Chevrolet in 2023
Keith Rodden will join Richard Childress Racing as crew chief of the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon in 2023. Rodden, an experienced crew chief and race engineer, most recently worked on the Motorsports Competition NASCAR strategy group at General Motors. In that role, Rodden focused on working with Chevy race teams on how to best approach track tests, practice sessions, and race events to optimize race results. He also worked as the General Motors WFT project lead, serving as test team crew chief.
Josh Williams, Sherry Pollex and Jes Ferreira Recognized as 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalists
Comcast is honored to announce the finalists for the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award, an annual award created to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry. Whether through spreading cheer at children’s hospitals, inspiring those battling cancer, or impacting lives through the world of adoption, the 2022 class of honorees has gone above and beyond in creating positive change throughout the year. For the first time, Comcast opened the eligibility for anyone in the NASCAR community with a 2022 annual credential or NASCAR full season license, with this expansion, Comcast is now able to share these exceptional stories.
FedEx Racing Express Facts – Martinsville Speedway
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Homestead Recap: Hamlin finished seventh in last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After starting 14th, he found himself outside the top 10 during...
Kyle Busch 'Time' for Halloween
This Sunday is a notable day for Kyle Busch for a couple of reasons. Of course, Busch’s main focus is on that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500 a Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. But the driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)...
Martinsville Speedway to Host 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Season Finale on Oct. 26, 2023
Martinsville Speedway expands 2023’s NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race Weekend to host the season finale of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. This will be seventh time Martinsville will host the Whelen Modified Tour season finale and second consecutive season (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991, 2022, 2023).
Matt Hirschman Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Pole at Martinsville Speedway Featured
Piloting the No. 60 entry for owner Roy Hall, Matt Hirschman will start on the pole for Thursday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Hirshman won the top starting spot for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale posting a time and speed of 18.733s / 101.083 mph.
VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Offers More Opportunity
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It is the newest IMSA development series that provides up-and-coming drivers the chance to hone their skills racing a prototype or a GT car on six of the finest circuits on the calendar. The VP Racing SportsCar Challenge takes off in just 12 weeks. Announced...
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT MARTINSVILLE: Brandon Jones has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Martinsville Speedway with one win at the track. That win came earlier this year in the spring NXS race at the short-track after an overtime battle for the lead with teammate Ty Gibbs. Jones has finished in the top-10 in all four of the races he has run at the track and has two top-five finishes. Jones has led 44 laps and has an average finish of 5.3.
Rain Steps In And Washes Out Friday At Creek County Speedway
While the forecast showed all good, Mother Nature proved as unpredictable as ever, with rain washing out Night 1 of Fuzzy's Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Rain set in just as the National Anthem began...
Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season
Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year. Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an...
NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Team Chevy Advance
One final opportunity lies ahead for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) playoff hopefuls to secure a berth into the Championship 4. For the third consecutive season, Martinsville Speedway will host the penultimate race of the playoffs for both series. The .526-mile Virginia venue took...
‘Prancing Horse’ Looks to Build on Its GT Legacy when the Car Debuts at Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ferrari’s legacy in sports car racing predates its legendary history in Formula 1. And it will begin a new chapter at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in about three months with the worldwide racing debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3. The sports car history...
RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville II
RFK is coming off an impressive qualifying effort for both its Ford Mustangs this spring in the eighth race of the season. Chris Buescher advanced to the final round of qualifying and posted the fourth-quickest lap time, while Brad Keselowski qualified ninth. It marked then the first time of 2022...
NASCAR GP Croatia Preview: Thrilling battles and close championships: the 2022 EuroNASCAR Finals are here
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will head to Automotodrom Grobnik in Croatia on 29-30 October to crown the EuroNASCAR PRO, EuroNASCAR 2 and Trophy champions. With four exciting races scheduled over the weekend – two in each division – the fans can expect close and intense battles for the titles and memorable races at the 4.2 kilometer long track on the Croatian Riviera. With double points on the line, the drivers will have to give their best to beat their fellow competitors and make the dream of becoming the European NASCAR champion come true.
