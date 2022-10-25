ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester

Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Homes for Halloween in Minnesota

My kids have a dream to create a haunted forest for Halloween on our property just outside of Rochester, Minnesota. I didn't crush their dream but with a little bit of searching, my kids and I found some really cute and easy Halloween decorating ideas that are helping create our house into the perfect Halloween stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity

A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy