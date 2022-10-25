Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester
Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
You've heard of pub crawls but did you know Minnesota also has a chocolate tour? Yes, we've got lots of breweries but we also have some amazing chocolate shops that you really should check out. To me, a drive to see all of these in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Inexpensive Ways to Decorate Homes for Halloween in Minnesota
My kids have a dream to create a haunted forest for Halloween on our property just outside of Rochester, Minnesota. I didn't crush their dream but with a little bit of searching, my kids and I found some really cute and easy Halloween decorating ideas that are helping create our house into the perfect Halloween stop.
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity
A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate
Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0