Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: October 28 to 30, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston

From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Burger

You can’t always get your hands on the fantastic Loro Cheeseburger (it’s only available until 6 p.m. daily), but when you do, be prepared to get them messy. The juice-dripping, prime grade beef patty comes stacked with a zippy, fatty red onion-brisket jam, gooey muenster cheese, creamy chili aioli and some lettuce for good measure. It’s stupid good, and it deserves to be paired with miso mustard crispy potatoes and an on-draft mandarin margarita, because you can.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get into the spooky spirit at kid-friendly 2022 Halloween events in Houston

Show off your costumes at these sweet—and a few scary—family-friendly Halloween events around Houston in 2022. Get the kiddos in their best Halloween looks and take them out to trick-or-treat or enjoy concerts and fall festivals in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year. Whether you’re on...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

