See the Photos! 'The Resident' Celebrates Its 100th Episode with a Wedding!

By Paulette Cohn
 3 days ago
CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

It’s been a long time coming, but the date has finally arrived. Tonight, The Resident will celebrate its 100th episode with the wedding of Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) to Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) as the staff of Chastain Memorial Park Hospital gathers to celebrate the occasion.

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

But as happens on medical dramas, all does not go smoothly as Bell and Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) are called away to tend to the ill daughter of a major hospital donor.

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

It isn’t the first wedding for the series. Conrad and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) got married in The Resident season 4 premiere. And Dr. Irving Feldman (Tasso Feldman) and nurse Jessica Moore (Jessica Miesel) also said their I Dos in season 4 in a much smaller, intimate ceremony.

CR: Tom Griscom/FOX
CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

The “For Better or Worse” episode of The Resident airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Parade

Parade

