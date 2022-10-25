ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
These are the best places in North Texas to get chocolate

DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you believe it: an entire day dedicated to one of the best desserts out there, chocolate?. That’s right, Friday, Oct. 28, is National Chocolate Day and you deserve to treat yourself to the gourmet stuff. “National Chocolate Day, celebrated each October 28, is nothing...
TEXAS STATE
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
What to expect from the weather during the North Texas Halloween weekend

DALLAS (KDAF) — We know you can smell it in the air, the weekend is here and it’s no ordinary weekend in North Texas, it’s Halloween weekend!. One of the most important things to know about the weekend aside from the things to do and eat is what the weather is going to look like. So, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s report of what you can expect from the weather around the region this Halloween weekend.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
