While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property. Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO