ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning underway for Bobby Jones buildings

While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property. Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County announces resources for small businesses

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Small Business Administration had announced that it will be opening two Mobile Business Recovery Centers in Manatee County. At the two locations, the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida and SBA disaster specialists can help impacted small business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility and apply.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements

Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
LARGO, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL

A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy