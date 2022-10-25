Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5,000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County, after the project was approved this week by the Sarasota County Commission. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4,100 acres east of I-75 between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. “It’s...
stpetecatalyst.com
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Longboat Observer
Planning underway for Bobby Jones buildings
While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property. Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
Mysuncoast.com
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
businessobserverfl.com
Construction restarts at Port Charlotte resort, hiring of 1,200 to begin soon
Just a month after Hurricane Ian shut down construction at the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, work has restarted and the opening is now set for the fall of next year, months later than originally planned. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Oct. 27, crews are back at the...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
fox13news.com
Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County judge has affirmed her decision to invalidate the proposed transportation tax referendum on November's ballot. It further throws the county's plans into question as it waits for another court ruling, just weeks from the final vote. "The stay will be lifted. That means the...
fox13news.com
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County announces resources for small businesses
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Small Business Administration had announced that it will be opening two Mobile Business Recovery Centers in Manatee County. At the two locations, the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida and SBA disaster specialists can help impacted small business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility and apply.
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements
Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Manatee County ends contract with red-light camera vendor, nullifying violations
Manatee County's contract with red-light camera vendor Conduent has expired, nullifying all violations issued by the company.
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
