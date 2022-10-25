LSJ letters to the editor from October 2022

Local opinions from across Greater Lansing are submitted as letters to the editor, collected here in a monthly package. Check out our guidelines and FAQ for more information; to submit your 175-word opinion on a local issue, email opinions@lsj.com .

Support Prop 2, it will protect our right to vote

Proposition 2, Promote the Vote 2022 enshrines in the Michigan Constitution the right for citizens eligible to vote to be able to vote and does so while maintaining election security. Prop 2 makes it easier for citizens to vote by allowing nine days of early voting, guaranteeing absentee voting for all and the availability of secure drop boxes. Prop 2 assures that when overseas military personnel mail their ballots by Election Day, they count. Prop 2 also requires canvass boards to certify election results solely on the official records of votes cast and ensures only election officials may conduct post-election audits. Protect our right to vote and our democracy. Vote for Prop 2 this November.

David and Carolyn Solomon, Haslett

Vote 'yes' on Prop 3 to restore Roe v. Wade protections

Vote ‘Yes’ on Proposal 3 to codify reproductive rights in Michigan, which will give women the freedom to decide what to do with their own body. No government should have the authority to choose whether or not a woman can have an abortion. We must restore the protections of Roe v. Wade for our future generations. Whether you vote absentee or in person, make sure to vote YES on Prop 3.

Suzanne Goodenow, Lansing

Tetloff for District Court judge in Eaton County

Eaton County needs Ryan Tetloff as our next district court judge. Ryan would bring reasoned judgment, integrity, and a solid work ethic to this position. He understands the importance of setting wise bond and probation conditions and enforcing those orders to protect the public. I urge you to join me in voting for Ryan Tetloff for District Court judge in November.

Christine Walker, Grand Ledge

Prop 3 protects women's right to choose

I support Proposition 3 on the November ballot. Pregnancy and reproductive health issues are intensely personal, and any decisions should be between a pregnant person and their doctor. If you have never experienced these types of situations, it is difficult to understand how life-altering they can be. Proposition 3 protects women’s right to choose not to parent by guaranteeing the right to contraception and restores the law as we have had it for 50 years. It is neither extreme nor confusing. Vote "yes" on Proposition 3.

Suzanne Robinson, Grand Ledge

Why I support Brixie for House District 73

This year in Michigan, elections are more important than ever. That’s why I support state rep candidate Julie Brixie. She has shown her drive to fight for people's rights, interests, and needs in her district and the state. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Michigan’s law banning abortion from 1931 took its place. Luckily, this dormant ban was retroactively blocked from going into effect. However, Brixie spoke out against this law, and it is important to elect officials that will continue to fight for reproductive freedom.

Brixie has also worked hard to protect Michigan’s environment. Brixie fights to keep our resources and the environment clean for everyone now and for years to come. With climate change becoming a more pressing battle every year, it is crucial our elected officials have the best interest of our state’s natural resources and public health in mind. For these reasons and many more, I will be voting for Julie Brixie for state representative, and I encourage other people in this district to vote for her as well.

Jeana Marquardt, East Lansing

Abortion is healthcare, vote 'yes' on Prop 3

Reproductive freedom is personal. I am a mother of two children. I have had two pregnancies and given birth to two babies in the state of Michigan. The right to make informed and empowered decisions about my reproductive healthcare has been crucial to my journey into motherhood and to my capacity to mother my children. Politicians who would pit abortion against caregiving offer a false choice. Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is life-affirming. In this country, a majority of the people who seek abortions are already parents. Abortion protects motherhood and safeguards caregiving. The right to an abortion is fundamental to our state’s ability to care for mothers and babies. Vote YES on Proposition 3 this November.

Tessa Paneth-Pollak, Williamston

Vote 'yes' on Prop 2 to support secure and accessible voting

I am writing in support of Proposal 2 on the November ballot. Prop 2 will add the express right to vote without harassment, intimidation or interference to the Michigan Constitution. Prop 2 will ensure that the right to vote cannot be infringed upon in the future by the courts or the legislature and will add voter ID rules to the Constitution. Prop 2 will require public disclosure of all monetary or in-kind election donations and will add 6 days for military and overseas ballots to be returned. Vote YES on Prop 2, to support secure and accessible voting for all our citizens.

Davie Ware, Lansing

Vote 'yes' on St. Johns millage proposal

St. Johns successfully implemented street repair projects over the past nine years due to overwhelmingly support of ballot initiatives. An outstanding job was done identifying and prioritizing needs within our street system, which included repairs to 23 out of the city’s 45 miles of streets. Sidewalks have also been identified as a city priority. This ballot measure allows for a focus on safety and walkability issues. This would be a game-changer and is long overdue. Please vote “Yes” to maintain the millage at its current rate to fix our streets and sidewalks.

Eric Hufnagel, St. Johns

Witwer listens to young voters

Young voters are often dismissed by their elected officials, but not by my state representative, Angela Witwer. She’s been eager to listen to my friends and I when we voice our opinion. Rep. Witwer is a level-headed, future-thinking elected we need. Rep. Witwer has improved our education system and is endorsed by education and bipartisan associations. She works tirelessly to build a middle-class Michigan that is affordable for everyone. That means more economic opportunities for young people to stay in Michigan. Rep. Angela Witwer has my vote. I urge you to support her on Tuesday, November 8.

Jacob Toomey, Dimondale

Law enforcement supports Witwer

As Eaton County sheriff public safety is top of mind for me. It’s an issue all care about. Representative Angela Witwer has had our backs, listened to us, and has fought to give local police departments the resources we need. Anybody who’s met Angela knows she’s a straight shooter unafraid to work with any political party if it means helping families and improving public safety. In Angela Witwer, police officers in Eaton County have a true advocate. She’s endorsed by the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the Fraternal Order of Police, and has my support in the November election.

Tom Reich, Eaton Rapids

People over politics, Witwer has my support

I listen to each candidate to make an informed decision before I vote. I wholeheartedly will be supporting our current Rep. Angela Witwer for reelection. She is an independent voice in Lansing and is willing to work with anyone in the legislature, Democrat or Republican, to solve everyday issues affecting Michiganders during this difficult economic time. She is the primary sponsor to repeal the retirement and pension tax. She puts people over politics and supports first responders and police. Her fiscal conservatism and focus on kitchen table issues makes her well qualified. Join me in voting for Angela Witwer.

Howard Pizzo, Lansing

Witwer is an advocate for farmers

Being a Michigan farmer has gotten harder. Red tape makes it difficult to do my job and inflation has hurt my bottom line. Rep. Angela Witwer listened to my concerns and understood. Angela’s family farmed in Michigan, and she sits on the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. Endorsed by AgriPac and others, Angela is the advocate farmers need in Lansing. Her focus on pocketbook issues makes her the independent voice we should rally behind. As a small business owner, Angela knows that farms like mine are critical to Michigan's economy. That’s why I’m proud to support Angela Witwer for re-election.

Gary Parr, Charlotte

Witwer's voice of reason deserves reelection

The divisiveness of politics has reached a fever pitch. I want someone representing me who stays above the political fray and focuses on helping my family and neighbors. Angela is an independent legislator who puts her constituents above political gamesmanship. Her message is simple: support agriculture, protect senior citizens, improve our education system, and fight for a tax system that works for all of us. She has strong community support across the political spectrum and isn’t afraid to buck her party if it means helping Michiganders pay bills. Angela Witwer is a voice of reason and deserves to be re-elected.

Lorri Rishar, Lansing

