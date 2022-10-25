Read full article on original website
WDTV
Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Ritchie Co. speedway
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators...
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Stuffs Northside in State Tourney Tune-Up
Heritage Christian Academy got a tune-up win for the KCAA State Volleyball Tournament on an emotional night Tuesday at Warrior Gym. HCA defeated Northside Baptist of Mayfield 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 in what was the final home game at Warrior Gym for seniors Bailey Craft, Macy Lake, Elle Heltsley, and Kailyn Stanley. It was also the final game of the season for Head Coach Grace Stewart, who is recovering from delivering her first child last week.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Heritage Christian 3 Northside Baptist 0
Heritage Christian Academy closed out its regular season with a straight-set win over Northside Baptist of Mayfield Tuesday. Here is a YSE gallery of shots from the night.
wvpublic.org
As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up
Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. The virus is a common, but contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. Symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, and a cough that can progress to wheezing.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
wvpublic.org
Three School Districts Selected For EPA Clean Bus Rebates
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the latest round of rebates for clean school buses. Three West Virginia districts received them. Boone County will receive the largest EPA rebate, nearly $1.2 million for three buses. Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive $395,000 each for one bus. All of them will...
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
wchstv.com
Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
Metro News
Third man convicted in murder of former football player Kane Roush
POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop
UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
Metro News
West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
woay.com
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair on November 2
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Workforce WV is planning a virtual job fair for November 2 from noon to 3:00 p.m. WorkForce invites employers and anyone seeking jobs to attend. WorkForce WV’s acting Commissioner Scott Adkins, reports October’s event connected over 200 people looking for jobs with organizations statewide.
WSAZ
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
