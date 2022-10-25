ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

yoursportsedge.com

HCA Stuffs Northside in State Tourney Tune-Up

Heritage Christian Academy got a tune-up win for the KCAA State Volleyball Tournament on an emotional night Tuesday at Warrior Gym. HCA defeated Northside Baptist of Mayfield 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 in what was the final home game at Warrior Gym for seniors Bailey Craft, Macy Lake, Elle Heltsley, and Kailyn Stanley. It was also the final game of the season for Head Coach Grace Stewart, who is recovering from delivering her first child last week.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
wvpublic.org

As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up

Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. The virus is a common, but contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. Symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, and a cough that can progress to wheezing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Three School Districts Selected For EPA Clean Bus Rebates

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the latest round of rebates for clean school buses. Three West Virginia districts received them. Boone County will receive the largest EPA rebate, nearly $1.2 million for three buses. Wirt and Wyoming counties will receive $395,000 each for one bus. All of them will...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Third man convicted in murder of former football player Kane Roush

POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
US News and World Report

129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
MILTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health departments deliver results on West Virginia well waters near Turnpike crash chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Environmental health specialists from the Fayette County and Kanawha-Charleston health departments are continuing to monitor the waters of and around Paint Creek after a tractor-trailer crash spilled chemicals into the water in August. Officials from the health department say the environmental health specialists hand delivered and mailed letters today, Oct. 24, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Workforce WV to host virtual job fair on November 2

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Workforce WV is planning a virtual job fair for November 2 from noon to 3:00 p.m. WorkForce invites employers and anyone seeking jobs to attend. WorkForce WV’s acting Commissioner Scott Adkins, reports October’s event connected over 200 people looking for jobs with organizations statewide.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

