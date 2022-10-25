ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinconning, MI


wsgw.com

Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction

6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
wsgw.com

Fires in Pinconning investigated as possible arson

No one was injured in three structure fires in Pinconning Monday night. Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was called in to battle the fires in the 500 block of Mercer and the 100 block of Van Etten Streets. The initial fire at Mercer spread to a neighbouring home. Mutual aid from nearby Bangor Township, Auburn-Williams, Beaver, Kawkawlin, Monitor, and Mt. Forest townships were called out to assist. One of the structures was a total loss, while the other two are salvageable according to City Manager Becky Lakin.
PINCONNING, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint gets extension for Flint water service line replacement

FLINT, Mich. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a one-year extension to the City of Flint for over $100 million in federal funding. The money will be used to complete the remaining five percent of residential addresses that still need excavation and replacement of their water service lines.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead following a crash in Isabella County Sunday evening. On Oct. 23, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. A 50-year-old...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

17-year-old dies after four-wheeler hits tree in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy died after the four-wheeler he was riding crashed into a tree in Ogemaw County last weekend. The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office says the teen from West Branch was riding a Polaris four-wheeler on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Branch around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, when he went off the road.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon Oct. 26th

Trick or Treating Safety with the Midland Police Department. Here are the top stories we're following today. Trevithick said that during the past weekend, outside units had to be called in to maintain staffing levels. Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City. Updated: 17 hours ago.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Bay City announces new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022

Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Popular fishing pier on AuSable River near Mio closed indefinitely

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Forest Service has closed a popular fishing pier on the AuSable River near Mio over concerns about its structural integrity. The Camp 10 Pier on the west side of the river near the Camp 10 Road Bridge west of Mio and Oscoda County has closed after the Forest Service raised concerns about its safety.
MIO, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI

