wsgw.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
wsgw.com
Fires in Pinconning investigated as possible arson
No one was injured in three structure fires in Pinconning Monday night. Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was called in to battle the fires in the 500 block of Mercer and the 100 block of Van Etten Streets. The initial fire at Mercer spread to a neighbouring home. Mutual aid from nearby Bangor Township, Auburn-Williams, Beaver, Kawkawlin, Monitor, and Mt. Forest townships were called out to assist. One of the structures was a total loss, while the other two are salvageable according to City Manager Becky Lakin.
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
Stabbing suspect who crashed into Uptown Bay City townhome faces assault with intent to murder charge
BAY CITY, MI — Still hospitalized after crashing into an Uptown Bay City townhome, a local man is now facing charges related to him allegedly repeatedly stabbing his ex-wife in public. Authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 26, issued a warrant for the 40-year-old man, charging him with single counts of...
17-Year-Old Boy Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ogemaw County (Ogemaw County, MI)
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Brand around 12:50 p.m.
nbc25news.com
Flint gets extension for Flint water service line replacement
FLINT, Mich. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a one-year extension to the City of Flint for over $100 million in federal funding. The money will be used to complete the remaining five percent of residential addresses that still need excavation and replacement of their water service lines.
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
1 Person Died After A Single-Car Crash In Deerfield Township (Isabella County, MI)
Deputies are investigating a single-car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township on Oct. 23 around 5:30 p.m.
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
WNEM
Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead following a crash in Isabella County Sunday evening. On Oct. 23, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. A 50-year-old...
abc12.com
17-year-old dies after four-wheeler hits tree in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy died after the four-wheeler he was riding crashed into a tree in Ogemaw County last weekend. The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office says the teen from West Branch was riding a Polaris four-wheeler on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Branch around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, when he went off the road.
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon Oct. 26th
Trick or Treating Safety with the Midland Police Department. Here are the top stories we're following today. Trevithick said that during the past weekend, outside units had to be called in to maintain staffing levels. Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WNEM
Bay City announces new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
WNEM
TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
abc12.com
Popular fishing pier on AuSable River near Mio closed indefinitely
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Forest Service has closed a popular fishing pier on the AuSable River near Mio over concerns about its structural integrity. The Camp 10 Pier on the west side of the river near the Camp 10 Road Bridge west of Mio and Oscoda County has closed after the Forest Service raised concerns about its safety.
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Man killed in Isabella Co. car crash identified
The owner of the home suffered some minor injuries when the car hit the house.
