Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.
If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Adam Sandler Buys Surprisingly Modest L.A. Home for $4 Million
Adam Sandler just added a surprisingly modest 1,840-square-foot house to his extensive real estate portfolio. The comedian and Uncut Gems star spent $4.075 million on a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached two-car garage in Los Angeles’ affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, according to Dirt. Set on a small corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac, the traditional ranch-style structure dates back to 1947 but has since been remodeled and updated with a modern kitchen and bathrooms. The fate of the charming abode, which is clad in white wood shingles and blue shutters, is uncertain, considering that its sale included plans for a more palatable 7,600-square-foot two-story home.
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
I'm a Hamptons babysitter. I charge up to $45 an hour and work at the beach or in magazine-worthy mansions.
Dahlia Melnick, 18, works as a babysitter for families vacationing in the Hamptons. She spent last summer working in a restaurant, but discovered she could earn more by babysitting. Melnick charges between $25 and $45 an hour and watches up to three children at a time. This as-told-to essay is...
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna
A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
Harry Styles’s Former Home Is Listed With Realtor Emma Hernan From Selling Sunset
The former Los Angeles home of One Direction alumnus Harry Styles is on the market again. Set on a private gated lot above the Sunset Strip, the modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is listed at $7.995 million. The boxy glass-walled construction of the modern home feels quintessentially LA, even bearing a strong resemblance to the titular character’s Hollywood Hills home in the Emmy-nominated series Bojack Horseman, which was set in a highly parodic (if not accurate) version of the city.
Inside Lady Gaga’s Stylish Real Estate Portfolio
For all of her eclectic outfits and wild antics, Lady Gaga thinks of herself as a homebody at heart. The A Star Is Born actor extolled the virtues of a quiet home life in a September 2018 Vogue cover story, calling her Malibu mansion her “sanctuary. [Her] oasis of peace.” Over the years, she’s owned or rented a handful of properties in both Southern California and her native New York City, though these days, she prefers the calm of the West Coast to the bustle of the East. “I just got rid of my place in New York—it was too hectic every day outside on the street,” she said in the same Vogue interview, adding that the slower pace of California allows her to focus “on the things that I believe in.… I’m embarking on new territory—with some nerves and some overjoyment.” Here, we’ve rounded up some of the spots that Gaga has called home.
The Devil’s Hour review – proof that Peter Capaldi is the world’s most terrifying actor
Peter Capaldi is on typically chilling form in this dark horror-mystery treat, but Jessica Raine’s haunted mum steals the show
Bidding now open for benefit auction of limited-edition Al Hirschfeld prints signed by the stars
Heritage Auctions, the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer, today launched an online auction of 21 limited-edition prints by acclaimed caricature artist Al Hirschfeld – signed by the iconic stage and screen stars featured in the images – to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. Bidding closes on Sunday, November 20, when the winners will be announced.
Lil Wayne Lists His $29M Miami Mansion, And These Luxe Features Are A Big Mood!
Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday and has now decided to part ways with his Miami Beach mansion. Weezy's Florida pad is located on Allison Island and consists of 10,632 square feet of living space, with retractable glass walls throughout that open to the fully outfitted backyard. The 23,760-square-foot lot holds a pool, al fresco dining spaces, a beach cabana, and built-in barbecue, all overlooking 110 feet of water frontage and a private dock, according to Top 10 Real Estate Deals.
