Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside one NYC man’s renovated ambulance home
Sound the sirens: This New Yorker has found a way to live rent-free. And the clever would-be tenant has built himself a medical emergency-inducingly clever way to get out of paying a landlord. “I just got it on a government auction website,” Elijah Young, 25, explained to creator Caleb Simpson...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
5 things to see at the colorful, immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in Brooklyn
An immersive exhibit about famed artist Frida Kahlo is now open in Brooklyn, and this one is different than the other immersive art experiences you may have seen around town. Instead of projecting artworks in large scale (like Immersive Klimt, also on view right now), the show is presented without reproductions of Kahlo’s art. Instead, “Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon“ offers an immersive biography of the artist through historical photographs, original films, artistic installations, collector’s items, virtual reality and music. Here’s what you’ll see in the exhibit:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Why retailers are bullish on NYC’s luxury corridors
Midtown is booming, brokers say, thanks to the return of office workers and tourists. “We are totally back,” declared Steven Soutendijk, an executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. The retailers around the Midtown office corridors “live and die with the office density, and we see a notable difference,”...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cardboard mogul finally finds buyer for dazzling NYC home
A grand city residence in a boldface mansion is finally in contract — after more than a decade on and off the market. The seller is corrugated cardboard mogul and democratic donor Dennis Mehiel and his wife, Karen. Mehiel reportedly helped convince Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election — and he’s hosted fundraisers for Gov. Kathy Hochul in this home.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A luxe development is heading to the Hudson Valley
Head to the grocery store in Germantown, NY, and you might bump into Chloë Sevigny. This under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot — where the actress has been spotted going down grocery aisles — isn’t as well known as popular Woodstock or Hudson. That’s exactly what caught the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Why timber towers are a solid plan for building NYC
They’re shouting “timber,” but nothing is falling. In fact, wood is on the rise. Architects and developers across the globe are racing to build a new breed of structures created not from the cast iron, masonry or steel of yesteryear, but from one of the planet’s most abundant renewable resources: trees.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC rent prices are finally going down!
The trend is still a very slow one, but it’s clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It’s been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion
Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See renderings of the new climate change center scheduled to open on Governors Island
Governors Island shows no intentions of slowing down in its quest to become a premiere destination within New York City. In addition to being home to awesome glamping options, hidden lavender fields, a beach club and a luxury spa, Governors Island will soon play host to a new Center for Climate Solutions that, according to City Hall, will be “dedicated to researching, developing and demonstrating equitable urban climate solutions.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Why NYC’s multifamily market just keeps getting hotter
Multifamily investors are facing stiff competition for a slice of the city’s nearly 2 million market rate units. “Multifamily offers a safe haven, particularly compared to other asset types such as office, retail and hotel,” said Douglas Harmon, chairman of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield. “[But] investors are struggling to find deals, there is a dearth of product.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Rockaway Beach’s Jacob Riis Bathhouse to get $50M makeover
This dilapidated Art Deco jewel — located right at a popular Queens beach getaway — is getting a multimillion-dollar restoration and a new life as a vendor and event space. When it was built in 1932, the Jacob Riis Bathhouse was a central hub for Rockaway Beach visitors,...
Comments / 0