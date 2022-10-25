Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud 101 Is Saturday
(KNSI) – If you’ve ever wanted to know how the city of St. Cloud operates, now is your chance. “It’s St. Cloud 101. An opportunity to learn about all the things the city has to offer. As far as services,” said Mayor Dave Kleis. He says...
knsiradio.com
City 101 Teaches Residents Basics About St. Cloud Government
(KNSI) – St. Cloud municipal employees are hosting a ‘City 101’ educational session Saturday at city hall. The goal of the event is to teach residents about the services and equipment their tax dollars are funding. It will be tailored to addressing the Park and Recreation Department since there are two ballot questions before voters on November 8th that would raise taxes related to facilities operated by the department.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Watch: Tim Walz, Scott Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate
Gov. Tim Walz (Courtesy of the MN Governor's Office) and Republican nominee Scott Jensen (Courtesy of Dr. Scott Jensen on Facebook.) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen are set to debate for the third and final time on Friday – just 11 days before the polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kxlp941.com
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
mprnews.org
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Friday afternoon, marking the second general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates. The debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be streamed live on FOX9.com (in the player above), the FOX 9...
fox9.com
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
(FOX 9) - The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
Chamber President: New Businesses in Works for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There has been a renewed interest in downtown St. Cloud in recent months. St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Lunning says at least four new businesses are in the early stages of moving into the downtown. I can't provide the specifics, but just...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
Trump endorses Republican Scott Jensen in Minnesota governor's race
Former President Trump endorsed Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen late Tuesday. Why it matters: Jensen, a physician and former state senator, had previously sidestepped questions about whether he was seeking Trump's endorsement, telling reporters that he was focused on Minnesota, not national politics. In a statement issued early Thursday,...
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
boreal.org
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in Minnesota health care facilities
Photo: A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows that the overall job vacancy rate has tripled. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report,...
Comments / 0