freightwaves.com
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
freightwaves.com
Amazon’s shares punished as 3rd-quarter results come in light
There wasn’t much good that came out of Amazon.com Inc.’s third-quarter results, released after the market closed on Thursday. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) net sales were $127.1 billion in the quarter, higher than the $110.8 billion in the year-earlier quarter but a bit lower than the consensus estimate of $127.5 billion. Operating income was nearly cut in half to $2.5 billion, reflecting a near $20 billion increase in operating expenses. Net income dropped by nearly $300 million year on year to $2.8 billion.
freightwaves.com
US 3PL revenue to fall next year but from elevated levels
The U.S. third-party logistics market will experience double-digit revenue declines in 2023 after two strong years, according to projections from Armstrong & Associates Inc., a research and consulting firm that specializes in the multibillion dollar sector. Despite those projected declines, the industry will retain a “fair amount” of the last...
freightwaves.com
Shorter bid cycles offer better rates in every market
Recent market volatility has prompted shippers to rethink the frequency of their bid cycles. Many companies have realized that the tried-and-true annual RFP may not be the way to real cost savings after all. MicroStar Director of Strategic Analysis Alex Barefoot understands the value of ditching the annual RFP in...
freightwaves.com
Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends
Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
freightwaves.com
Both sides blast proposal affecting ocean carrier profits, service contracts
Federal regulators are caught in the crossfire of calls from ocean carriers and shippers seeking changes to a proposed rule affecting how vessel space is allocated for import and export containers. The Federal Maritime Commission is using the rulemaking process to define what constitutes an unreasonable refusal by carriers to...
freightwaves.com
Same old story: FedEx, UPS match each other on parcel pricing in 2023
Death. Taxes. The sun rising in the East. FedEx Corp. and UPS Inc. taking nearly identical pricing actions as the new year begins. The fourth of those immutable laws reared its head again on Friday when UPS (NYSE: UPS) imposed a 6.9% general rate increase (GRI) for 2023, the largest such year-over-year hike in its history. The move came less than a month after FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had announced the exact same increase, also the largest in its history. UPS’ GRI takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx change.
freightwaves.com
Old Dominion says volume weakness could clear by spring
Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line saw earnings climb again in the third quarter even as volumes declined. The company’s management team said it is hopeful that demand trends will turn by the time spring rolls around. Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported Q3 earnings per share of $3.36 before...
freightwaves.com
Hub Group records strong Q3 results, sees potentially ‘softening market’
Hub Group reported year-over-year increases in its intermodal, logistics and truck brokerage segments during the third quarter, boosting the company’s quarterly revenue to $1.4 billion. Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $2.61, beating Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $2.46. Revenue for the quarter came...
freightwaves.com
K+N targets high-margin verticals, capturing carrier business to guard profits
A focus on yield management and market share development helped Kuehne+Nagel, the world’s largest freight forwarder, profitably shrug off lower ocean and air volumes during the third quarter amid a slowdown in global trade. The Schindellegi, Switzerland-based logistics powerhouse on Tuesday posted strong earnings growth across all business sectors,...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck expects higher profit on better business conditions
Daimler Truck Holding AG expects to earn more money in 2022 than it initially expected on strong vehicle sales in a better-than-expected third quarter. Daimler split from luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz AG into a stand-alone company in December. It released preliminary figures in advance of its earnings report on Nov. 11.
freightwaves.com
Retailers’ cheapest option for returns is also shoppers’ favorite
Long an unheralded piece of the supply chain, reverse logistics — or the process of transporting returned merchandise — is now a hot topic as consumers return more products than ever. That’s in large part because we’re in the era of online shopping. With entire store catalogs available...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: The Underlying Cost of Violations
No dollar amount can be placed on the value of fleet safety — it’s beyond price. Violations issued to your drivers, on the other hand, certainly do hold a monetary value. Comprehensive payment platform Bestpass partnered with FreightWaves, the leading source for navigating the freight markets, to measure the extent to which citations are considered issues for fleets across the United States.
freightwaves.com
Wall Street turns bearish on transports after early misses, negative guidance
Wall Street is taking an increasingly bearish view of the transportation sector, lowering its price targets and earnings estimates after misses by FedEx and Knight-Swift opened the third-quarter earnings season. On Friday, Bank of America equities analyst Ken Hoexter’s biweekly shipper survey came back with some startling results: Respondents reported...
freightwaves.com
ShipBob launches Amazon fulfillment service for e-commerce merchants
Global omnichannel fulfillment platform ShipBob has launched a new fulfillment option for online sellers that streamlines the process by which inventory is entered into Amazon’s network for delivery. The Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) Prep Automation service prepares and sends ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon for faster placement, allowing...
freightwaves.com
Used truck prices help Ryder year on year, but declines cloud forecast
In a quarter that one analyst on the company’s earnings call described as “fantastic,” Ryder saw one key number drop: the price of used vehicles. While the used vehicle numbers for the third quarter were higher than they were a year ago, sequentially, they were down from the second quarter of 2022.
freightwaves.com
Where brokers and carriers can find common ground
Brokers have thousands of loads that must be moved each year, and finding the capacity to fill such a large amount requires as much exposure as possible. The problem is that reaching a vast number of qualified carriers in one place isn’t easy, especially in ever-shifting market conditions. Navigating...
freightwaves.com
Traton Group again relies on Navistar for sales boost
Germany’s Traton Group reported a 32% drop in operating earnings for the first nine months of the year, but unit sales rose 11% thanks to the Volkswagen-owned truck holding company’s acquisition of Navistar. Excluding Navistar, unit sales would have been down 13% year over year. Strong demand for...
freightwaves.com
Forward Air sees further growth in 2023 as macro cools
Asset-light transportation provider Forward Air continues to beat and raise expectations. The company’s outlook for the fourth-quarter and 2023 calls for continued revenue growth and stable margins even as the freight economy cools. Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.93, 3 cents better than the consensus...
freightwaves.com
Lufthansa Cargo overcomes slower demand for big Q3 profit
Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s cargo business in the third quarter bucked the industry trend of falling demand and deteriorating rates amid economic headwinds, delivering strong bottom-line performance that heavily contributed to the overall group’s profitability as it recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. Ongoing disruptions to worldwide supply chains supported...
