ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

British Airways to restore full Club World Service

It’s been some time, but British Airways is finally restoring its full Club World catering service. The return to full service will include new enhanced standards of dining where each course is served to customers individually, as opposed to offering the meal on one tray. For those customers wanting...
BoardingArea

The Airport Lounges You Can Get Into With The American Express (AMEX) Platinum Card

The American Express (AMEX) Platinum card is no longer exclusively for the jet-setter crowd and has become a lifestyle card by adding several non-travel benefits. The personal Platinum card carries a steep $695 annual fee. While the card is marketed to those who can afford the luxury items advertised in Departures magazine, many benefits of the Platinum card can help travelers who aren’t in the top 0.01 percent. One of those benefits is access to several different types of airport club lounges. It can be hard to keep track of which lounges the card will get you into and the requirements for each, thus the need for this post. To clarify, access to lounges is a perk of the Personal Platinum, Business Platinum and variants of these cards.
BoardingArea

Thrifty Traveler launching new top tier Premium+ at $129.99 a year ( lock in the current $59.99 yearly rate )

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (29th October)

As we head to the height of the “Spooky Season” (whoever came up with that term…), it’s time for a not-so-spooky Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Halloween? We’re fast heading towards Christmas in Birmingham (Victoria Square, Birmingham). Chicago Snapshots. It’s almost as if...
BoardingArea

Coming November 1st! 30% transfer bonus from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Air Canada Aeroplan

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BoardingArea

Prices To Fly Out Of Singapore’s Changi Airport Going Up, Up, Up

Joe and I have been trying to see Changi Airport for years. We had FINALLY gotten it to work for our last planned trip to Japan – we’d be able to stay overnight at the airport so we could explore as much of it as possible. And the Covid hit, and we still haven’t gone. One of these years…
BoardingArea

Great Service Can Overcome An Otherwise Unremarkable Flight

As I reflect more on my Kenya Airways 787-8 journey from Nairobi to New York in business class, I cannot help but point out how much warm service can make a difference in influencing how I rate and review a flight. How Great Service Can Best Distinguish An Airline, Even...
BoardingArea

The Eerily Quiet Algiers Airport

The new passenger terminal at Houari Boumediene Airport is beautiful, but I have never seen an airport so quiet or empty. In 2019, Algiers opened an impressive new airport terminal, which actually marked only the first phase of a planned new multi-terminal airport. If my visit was any indication, though, I would say the airport has more than enough space as-is.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

209K+
Followers
28K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy