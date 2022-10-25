Read full article on original website
Airlines With Most Delays, JetBlue Europe Expansion, 11 Amazing Christmas Markets
Airlines With Most Delays, JetBlue Europe Expansion, 11 Amazing Christmas Markets
Southwest Expansion Plans, Feds Want to Eliminate Resort Fees, Pilot Shortage Hurting Growth
Southwest Expansion Plans, Feds Want to Eliminate Resort Fees, Pilot Shortage Hurting Growth
British Airways to restore full Club World Service
It’s been some time, but British Airways is finally restoring its full Club World catering service. The return to full service will include new enhanced standards of dining where each course is served to customers individually, as opposed to offering the meal on one tray. For those customers wanting...
The Airport Lounges You Can Get Into With The American Express (AMEX) Platinum Card
The American Express (AMEX) Platinum card is no longer exclusively for the jet-setter crowd and has become a lifestyle card by adding several non-travel benefits. The personal Platinum card carries a steep $695 annual fee. While the card is marketed to those who can afford the luxury items advertised in Departures magazine, many benefits of the Platinum card can help travelers who aren’t in the top 0.01 percent. One of those benefits is access to several different types of airport club lounges. It can be hard to keep track of which lounges the card will get you into and the requirements for each, thus the need for this post. To clarify, access to lounges is a perk of the Personal Platinum, Business Platinum and variants of these cards.
Thrifty Traveler launching new top tier Premium+ at $129.99 a year ( lock in the current $59.99 yearly rate )
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (29th October)
As we head to the height of the “Spooky Season” (whoever came up with that term…), it’s time for a not-so-spooky Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Halloween? We’re fast heading towards Christmas in Birmingham (Victoria Square, Birmingham). Chicago Snapshots. It’s almost as if...
Coming November 1st! 30% transfer bonus from Chase Ultimate Rewards to Air Canada Aeroplan
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
Prices To Fly Out Of Singapore’s Changi Airport Going Up, Up, Up
Joe and I have been trying to see Changi Airport for years. We had FINALLY gotten it to work for our last planned trip to Japan – we’d be able to stay overnight at the airport so we could explore as much of it as possible. And the Covid hit, and we still haven’t gone. One of these years…
Great Service Can Overcome An Otherwise Unremarkable Flight
As I reflect more on my Kenya Airways 787-8 journey from Nairobi to New York in business class, I cannot help but point out how much warm service can make a difference in influencing how I rate and review a flight. How Great Service Can Best Distinguish An Airline, Even...
Passenger Sneaks Cigarette On EL AL 777-200, Manages To Set Lavatory On Fire
Why does every modern aircraft still have an ashtray onboard? Precisely for what should have been avoided on an EL AL 777-200ER flight when a passenger tried to sneak a cigarette in the lavatory but instead set it on fire. EL AL 777-200 Lavatory Catches Fire After Passenger Throws Cigarette...
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
The Eerily Quiet Algiers Airport
The new passenger terminal at Houari Boumediene Airport is beautiful, but I have never seen an airport so quiet or empty. In 2019, Algiers opened an impressive new airport terminal, which actually marked only the first phase of a planned new multi-terminal airport. If my visit was any indication, though, I would say the airport has more than enough space as-is.
