3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
Inside Indiana Business
Medical device maker closes $12.5M funding round
Indianapolis-based NICO Corp. has completed a $12.5 million funding round. The company, which makes devices for minimally invasive neurosurgical care, said it will use the oversubscribed round to scale its business and add up to 15 jobs. NICO makes devices such as BrainPath, which is designed to help neurosurgeons navigate...
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
Current Publishing
Elderly Zionsville man stays active with yoga, Pilates
Not as many men as women typically participate in yoga and Pilates classes, nor do many elderly individuals get regular exercise. Sherm Smith, an 84-year-old Zionsville resident, is an exception. Although research shows that yoga improves health regardless of gender or age, there is also evidence that men are not...
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health President Dr. Jim Turner said that […]
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
Delivering healthy food options to Indy residents
Dozens of Indianapolis families now have boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables for free thanks to a program called “Good Food for All”.
powerofpositivity.com
Indiana Town Changes Roads to Cut Carbon Emissions
A town in Indiana changed its roads as a way to cut carbon emissions and promote safety. Carmel, Indiana, boasts more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. They plan to continue installing them until no traffic lights and stop signs remain. One street in Carmel has eleven...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Vera Bradley donates mastectomy pillows
From left, Gwen Ryder, medical assistant; Leigh Flegge-Schlie, oncology nurse; Dr. Kandice Ludwig, medical director of breast care at IU Health North Hospital; and Ashley Thomas, medical assistant; hold mastectomy pillows donated by Vera Bradley to the IU Health Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The pillows, which provide protection and comfort after a mastectomy or surgery under the arm, were distributed to IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel and the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana University Health Foundation)
beckersasc.com
44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building sold
A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28. Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants. The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group,...
WISH-TV
Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time. Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor...
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
bcdemocrat.com
AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book
A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Brown County airman died in aircraft accident in European skies
By early 1944, some two plus years after Pearl Harbor, the “Arsenal of Democracy” that was the United States was exhibiting its full force on the Axis powers. Defense plants were pumping out weapons and munitions that would in the end overwhelm Germany and Japan. This was no...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
